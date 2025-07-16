MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below,MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below,
Learn/Trading Guide/Futures/Margins & P...alculations

Margins & PNL Calculations

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Futures#Beginners#Basic Concepts
MemeCore
M$2.45392+1.73%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27183-0.10%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1574-2.23%
Taker Protocol
TAKER$0.005367+5.98%
Bitcoin
BTC$101,873.45-0.98%

MEXC offers two types of futures trading: USDT-M futures (forward contracts) and Coin-M futures (inverse contracts). While their calculation principles are similar, there are some differences. Below, this article will provide specific examples and explanations. Please note: the following calculations eschew extremely complex logic in favor of clarity and brevity for margin calculation.

1. Introduction to Margin


In MEXC perpetual futures, a certain amount of margin is required for opening a position. In the process of margin trading, it is crucial to pay attention to the following points:

1.1 Initial Margin


The minimum amount of margin required to open a position. Additionally, the initial margin rate (position value / position margin) also reflects your leverage multiplier.

1.2 Maintenance Margin


The minimum margin requirement to maintain a position. Falling below this ratio will trigger liquidation or partial liquidation.

1.3 Opening Cost


The total assets that must be frozen in order to open a position, including the initial margin and possible trading fees.

2. Margin Calculation


In perpetual futures, margin refers to the order cost required to open a position. The actual trading fee or rebate is ultimately determined by the manner in which the order (type) is executed. (A maker is a liquidity provider, while a taker is a liquidity consumer.)

2.1 USDT-M Futures


Margin Amount = Average Entry Price x Opening Quantity x Futures Size / Leverage Multiplier

2.2 Coin-M Futures


Margin Amount = Opening Quantity x Futures Size / (Leverage Multiplier x Average Entry Price)

2.3 Calculation Example


  • USDT-M Futures:

If you use 200x leverage and submit a limit order for 10,000 BTC/USDT contracts at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC, and the futures size is 0.0001 BTC per contract:

Your margin amount = (10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 50,000 USDT/BTC) / 200x leverage = 250 USDT

  • Coin-M Futures:

If you use 125x leverage and submit a limit order for 100 BTC/USD contracts at a price of 50,000 USD/BTC, and the futures size is 100 USD per contract:

Your margin amount = 100 contracts x 100 USD / (50,000 USD/BTC x 125x leverage) = 0.0016 BTC

3. PNL Calculation


Your profit and loss (PNL) are influenced by three factors: trading fees, funding fees (income or expenditure), and PNL from closing positions.

3.1 Trading Fees


  • As a liquidity consumer or taker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Taker Fee Rate.

  • As a liquidity provider or maker, you will incur a fee calculated as Position Value x Maker Fee Rate.

3.2 Funding Fee


  • Depending on the funding rate (positive or negative) and the direction (long or short) of your position, you will either receive or incur funding fees.

  • Funding Fee = Funding Rate x Position Value.

  • Position Value = Position Quantity (Tokens) x Fair Price.

3.3 PNL Calculation


3.3.1 Closing PNL


  • USDT-M Futures:

For long positions: (Close Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size

  • Coin-M Futures:

For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Average Close Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (1 / Average Close Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

3.3.2 Unrealized PNL


  • USDT-M Futures:

For long positions: (Fair Price - Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (Average Entry Price - Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size

  • Coin-M Futures:

For long positions: (1 / Average Entry Price - 1 / Fair Price) x Position Quantity x Size

For short positions: (1 / Fair Price - 1 / Average Entry Price) x Position Quantity x Size

3.4 Calculation Example


Using USDT-M Futures as an Example:

If you, as a taker, open a long position of 10,000 contracts in the BTC/USDT perpetual futures at a price of 50,000 USDT/BTC:

  • With Taker Fee Rate = 0.02%, Maker Fee Rate = 0.00%, Funding Rate = -0.025%, and the current market price = 50,000 USDT/BTC, you will incur a trading fee calculated as follows:

50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.02% = 10 USDT

  • When the funding rate is negative, you will receive a funding fee calculated as follows:

50,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x (-0.025%) = -12.5 USDT (the funding fee to be received)

Suppose you, as a maker, close 10,000 contracts at a price of 60,000 USDT/BTC:

  • Closing PNL = (60,000 USDT/BTC - 50,000 USDT/BTC) x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract = 10,000 USDT

  • Closing Fee = 60,000 USDT/BTC x 10,000 contracts x 0.0001 BTC/contract x 0.00% = 0 USDT

  • So, in this scenario, your total realized PNL is calculated as follows:

= Closing PNL - Funding Fee - Taker Fee - Maker Fee

= 10,000 USDT -（- 12.5 USDT）- 10 USDT - 0 USDT

= 10,002.5 USDT

3.5 Reminders


  • When settling the funding rate, the position value is calculated based on the current fair price.

  • The calculation results are for reference only, and specific situations should be based on the rules of MEXC futures products.

  • Tutorials and guides may vary across different operating systems. Please refer to your actual operating system for accurate information.


4. Summary


In MEXC perpetual futures, a certain amount of margin is required for opening a position. The initial margin represents the minimum amount required to open a position, reflecting your leverage multiplier. The maintenance margin is the minimum requirement to keep a position, falling below which may lead to forced liquidation. The opening cost includes the initial margin and potential trading fees. The calculation of the order cost varies based on different types of futures and prices. PNL is influenced by trading fees, funding fees, and closing PNL. Liquidity consumers, or takers, pay fees equal to the position value multiplied by the taker fee rate. Liquidity providers, or makers, pay fees equal to the position value multiplied by the maker fee rate. Depending on the funding rate and position direction, you will receive or pay funding fees, with the amount equal to the funding rate multiplied by the position value.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside!

The post Bitwise bets on stablecoins with new ETF proposal – Details inside! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is this ETF important? It’s one of the first funds blending corporat

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Powell’s Decisions Shake Financial Markets

Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, has made comments that underscore a serious stance towards a shrinking labor market. Despite this being viewed positively, there remains ambiguity about future

Related Articles

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

A Must-Read Before Trading Futures: Key Terms Explained

For many investors, futures trading is a field full of opportunities but also significant challenges. Compared to spot trading, it involves more specialized terminology and complex mechanisms. When yo

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

Quick Guide to Futures Information Terminology and Trade Futures with Confidence

When you open the MEXC Futures trading interface, what greets you isn't just the dynamic candlestick chart, but also rows of constantly changing data and professional terms: Index Price, Fair Price, F

What is Copy Trading?

What is Copy Trading?

Copy trading is an investment strategy in cryptocurrency trading that allows investors to automatically replicate the trading actions of other experienced traders. It is a very user-friendly investmen

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus