SUSHI's July Comeback: How the Veteran DeFi Protocol Regained Market Attention

Aug 5, 2025MEXC
In July 2025, the crypto market witnessed a resurgence of volatility and momentum. Amid a mix of macroeconomic factors and evolving internal narratives, several once "marginalized" veteran DeFi protocols are staging strong comebacks, none more prominent than SushiSwap and its native token, SUSHI. Once overshadowed by Uniswap, SushiSwap has shown an unexpected surge in strength this month. In July 2025, the SUSHI token experienced a notable rally, with its price climbing from around $0.60 at the start of the month to a peak of approximately $1.09. Trading activity also saw a marked increase, signaling renewed market interest in the long-standing protocol.


1. Sushi Introduction


1.1 What is SushiSwap?


Sushi, short for SushiSwap, is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Ethereum that operates using an automated market maker (AMM) mechanism. Unlike traditional order book-based exchanges, Sushi allows users to provide tokens to liquidity pools, with smart contracts matching trades based on preset algorithms, enabling peer-to-peer asset exchange without intermediaries. Sushi supports multiple blockchains including Ethereum, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and BNB Chain, offering strong multichain compatibility.

As an early DeFi participant, Sushi played a key role in the ecosystem. Although it gradually lost attention due to internal governance issues and slow technical upgrades, since the second half of 2024, the Sushi team has been restructuring its roadmap, upgrading modular products, and expanding ecosystem partners, gradually reshaping its image as a multi-dimensional DeFi platform.

1.2 What is SUSHI?


SUSHI is the native token of the SushiSwap ecosystem and plays a dual role: It serves as a reward token for users who provide liquidity to the protocol while also functioning as a governance token, enabling holders to participate in proposals, voting, and resource allocation decisions.

SUSHI has a capped supply and is released in phases to balance incentive effectiveness with long-term value preservation. In addition to liquidity mining, users can stake SUSHI to earn extra rewards, further increasing token lock-up and ecosystem stickiness.

2. How SushiSwap Works


SushiSwap is a decentralized cryptocurrency trading platform on the Ethereum network that uses the AMM model. Through smart contracts, users can trade various crypto assets without centralized intermediaries. Users can deposit their crypto assets into liquidity pools, which are then used to facilitate trades on the platform at real-time market prices. Liquidity providers also earn SUSHI tokens as additional incentives through liquidity mining.

3. Sushi's Core Advantages


SushiSwap continues to attract investors due to several key advantages:

1) Diverse Trading Pairs: Supports dozens of token pairs, including both mainstream and long-tail assets, offering flexible trading options.

2) Modular DeFi Ecosystem: Beyond being a DEX, Sushi offers lending, asset management, token launch platforms, NFT marketplaces, and more, meeting diverse financial needs.

3) User-Friendly Interface: Sushi embraces an intuitive design, making it accessible to both beginners and advanced users.

4) Reward Mechanisms: Through liquidity mining, staking, and governance incentives, Sushi ensures sustained yield opportunities for long-term participants.

5) Global Community: Sushi boasts an open, active global community with transparent governance, allowing token holders to propose and vote on upgrades, fostering strong cohesion and a culture of decentralization.

4. What Drove SUSHI's July Rally?


4.1 Launch of the Katana Rewards Program


At the beginning of July, SushiSwap launched the Katana Rewards Program in collaboration with KatanaDEX. Under this initiative, selected liquidity pools began yielding both SUSHI and KAT tokens. Up to 400 million KAT tokens are being distributed during the campaign. This not only provides additional yield for SUSHI holders but also diversifies SushiSwap’s ecosystem through the introduction of KAT.

4.2 Market Sentiment Rebound


The broader crypto market staged a recovery in July, with BTC surpassing $120,000 and ETH breaking above $3,800, boosting the overall DEX sector. As a veteran asset with a clear narrative and moderate circulating supply, SUSHI benefited from renewed FOMO sentiment.

4.3 Multichain Expansion and Cross-Chain Integration Coming to Fruition


Since 2024, Sushi has accelerated its multichain deployment. It now supports numerous leading and emerging blockchains, significantly enhancing protocol accessibility and asset composability. Meanwhile, SushiXSwap, its cross-chain swap product, has seen a steady rise in daily active users, demonstrating Sushi's emergence as a true multichain liquidity network in the era of Layer 2s and modular DeFi.

5. Conclusion: Is Sushi's Comeback Just Getting Started?


This rally isn't random, it reflects Sushi's multi-pronged strategy: architectural upgrades, iterative product innovation, recovering on-chain metrics, and stronger community consensus are all fueling renewed market optimism. As Layer-2s, modularity, and cross-chain interoperability dominate the narrative, Sushi is well-positioned to evolve from a legacy AMM into a next-gen multifunctional DeFi infrastructure.

Despite SUSHI's impressive July surge, its comeback story is far from over. What will determine its long-term value isn't just a single rally, but whether it can deliver on its technical vision and ecosystem commitments in the coming quarters. If Sushi continues executing its modular DeFi strategy with transparent governance and technical agility, it could reclaim its position at the forefront of the DeFi narrative, emerging as a model of veteran revival. For long-term value investors, this story is just beginning.

