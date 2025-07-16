In October, the cryptocurrency market experienced a highly-anticipated turnaround, primarily fueled by Bitcoin's momentum, resulting in an overall uptrend in the market. Amidst this surge, the valueIn October, the cryptocurrency market experienced a highly-anticipated turnaround, primarily fueled by Bitcoin's momentum, resulting in an overall uptrend in the market. Amidst this surge, the value
October MX Zone Events Report

In October, the cryptocurrency market experienced a highly-anticipated turnaround, primarily fueled by Bitcoin's momentum, resulting in an overall uptrend in the market. Amidst this surge, the value of the MEXC platform's native token, MX, surged to $2.85.

Holding MX tokens not only grants you the opportunity to capitalize on its price appreciation but also allows you to participate in exclusive monthly events and receive free airdrop rewards. For detailed information about the advantages of holding MX, you can refer to "The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders."

1. October Airdrop Events Report


MEXC conducts exclusive airdrop events for MX holders every month. By holding a certain quantity of MX tokens for a specific period, you can participate in these free airdrop events. In October, the MEXC platform conducted a total of 136 airdrop events, including 3 Launchpool events and 133 Kickstarter events. Rewards worth over $9 million in total were distributed through these airdrop events, achieving an APY as high as 62%.

According to MEXC's internal statistics, among all 136 airdrop reward events, the MEMETOON token exhibited a price peak increase of 270.93%, making it the highest-gaining token of the month. Among the top 10 tokens in terms of price increase, the top 7 tokens experienced growth rates exceeding 100%.

Top 10 High-Quality Tokens of October 2023

Project Name
Airdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)
Price Increase % (as of 10/31)
MEMETOON
10/17/2023
270.93%
VSC
10/3/2023
154.24%
GFLY
10/18/2023
149.4%
ZETRIX
10/28/2023
146.95%
FMC
10/30/2023
145%
VC
10/15/2023
140.7%
TIME
10/20/2023
115.47%
PPT
10/24/2023
99.6%
GAI
10/25/2023
97.7%
NEOX
10/24/2023
93%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are free airdrop events held exclusively for MX holders. If you are a MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website, at the top of the homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar, and you will find portals to access the Launchpool and Kickstarter events.


Once you enter the event details page, you can click the [Quick Commit] button to participate in all ongoing events with a single click. You can participate in both Launchpool and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.

For more detailed information about Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you can refer to What is Launchpool? and How to Participate in Kickstarter?

3. Buying MX


If you are not yet an MX holder and wish to participate in Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specific period. Once you meet the conditions, you can begin participating in these events.

For more information about buying MX tokens, you can refer to Buy MX in One Minute and follow the steps in the tutorial to purchase.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


