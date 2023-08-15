The Top 3 Benefits for MX Holders





MX is the native utility token released by MEXC. MEXC is a secure cryptocurrency trading platform catering to crypto enthusiasts. Additional benefits are available to users who hold the platform's token, MX.









After enabling the MX Deduction feature, when conducting spot trading, MX will be used first for fee payment, with a 20% discount. If your available MX is insufficient to cover the fees, the system automatically switches to the platform's default fee rate. If you hold a spot position of 1,000 MX or more for 15 consecutive days, you can enjoy a 100% discount on spot trading fees.





When you transfer MX to your futures account, you can use MX to pay for your USDT-M futures trading fees using the MX Deduction feature, with a 10% discount. If your MX is depleted, the feature is considered disabled.













The MEXC platform provides a referral commission mechanism, where you can earn a commission by inviting friends to trade on the MEXC platform. The commission is calculated based on a certain percentage of your referrals' trading fees. It's important to note that the commission is not a one-time settlement. Instead, you will receive a commission for each trade your referral completes, based on trading volume.





You can click on the user icon on the top right corner of the MEXC homepage and then click [Referral]. Copy the [Referral Code] or [Referral link] on the page to invite your friends to trade on the MEXC platform.

















Holding MX Tokens entitles you to exclusive airdrop events every month. On the MEXC homepage, click [Spot] and select either [Launchpad] or [Kickstarter] to participate in events to win rewards.









Participating in Launchpad allows you to receive new token airdrops for free and participating in Kickstarter enables you to win USDT rewards and other new tokens. The MX used in these activities will not be locked, and you can simultaneously participate in all Launchpad and Kickstarter events for which you are eligible.





It is important to note that both Launchpad and Kickstarter events have participation criteria, requiring a certain amount of MX tokens to be held for a specified duration to be eligible for participation. The more MX tokens you commit during participation, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, and you can receive a greater share of the final rewards.









For long-term holders of MX tokens, the price of MX has shown an overall upward trend in the first quarter of 2023. It reached its peak at $3.5, representing a growth rate of 330% compared to its price at the beginning of 2023, which was $0.81. MX token is currently listed on major centralized exchanges like Huobi, Bybit, Bitget, and MEXC. These listings have provided MX with better market liquidity and a broader potential holder base. The high market value recognition will ultimately be reflected in MX token's price.



