mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
FreeRossDAO
FREE/USDT
0.000064220.00%
$0.00
24h High
0.00006575
24h Low
0.00006402
24h Volume (FREE)
1.02B
24h Amount (USDT)
65.90K
24h High
0.00006575
24h Low
0.00006402
24h Volume (FREE)
1.02B
24h Amount (USDT)
65.90K
K-Line
Token Info
Original
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
FREE
FreeRossDAO was formed out of DeFi and NFT collective PleasrDAO, which famously won the auction for Edward Snowden’s nonfungible token in April.FreeRossDAO has won the auction for NFT art created by Ross Ulbricht, the convicted criminal mastermind behind the Silk Road darknet emporium.FreeRossDAO won the auction with a bid of 1,446 Ethereum (roughly $6 million) after raising more than 2,836.6 ETH from more than 1,320 members of the crypto community. Now it plans to use the proceeds to fund a bid to reduce or overturn Ulbricht’s life sentences.
Overview
Name
FREE
Issue Time
--
Related Links
Issue Price
--
Max Supply
9,287,305,927.35
Order Book
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Price(USDT)

(FREE)

(USDT)

0.00006422$0.00
Market Trades
Amount(FREE)
Price(USDT)
Amount(FREE)
Time
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid Trading
Transfer
Buy with
USD
Buy FREE
Sell FREE
Limit
Market
Available -- USDT
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFREE
TotalUSDT
Available -- FREE
Deposit
PriceUSDT
AmountFREE
TotalUSDT
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Trading Pair
Date
Type
Side
All
Buy
Sell
Price
Amount
Filled
Total
Trigger Conditions
Cancel all
All
Limit order
Stop-limit
Post only
API Documentation
API Documentation
Social Media
Submit a Request
Submit a Request
Online Customer Care
Online Customer Care

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM