Buy MX in One Minute

2023.08.9
1. What Are the Benefits of Holding MX?


MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC. MX Token holders can participate in platform events, Launchpad and Kickstarter, for free and receive rewards such as a corresponding proportion of airdrops from new projects. Additionally, MX can be used to offset trading fees, allowing users to enjoy a 10% discount on futures trading fees.

2. How To Buy MX Tokens?


To purchase MX Tokens, make sure you have USDT, USDC, BTC, or ETH in your personal spot account, as these are currently the only four tokens available for trading in MX-related trading pairs on the MEXC platform.
If you do not have any of these tokens, you can either purchase USDT with fiat currency or deposit it to the MEXC platform from another exchange.

2.1 On the Website


Visit and log in to the official MEXC website, hover the cursor over [Spot] at the top of the page, and select [Spot]. Type "MX" into the search bar on the right, and find the MX/USDT trading pair.


Below the K-line chart, enter the amount and the price at which you want to buy MX. Click on [Buy MX] to complete the purchase and wait for the order to be excuted on the market.


2.2 On the App


On the homepage of MEXC App, tap on [Markets] at the bottom and then select [Spot]. Tap on [MX/USDT] (you can also use the search bar to search for it) to enter the K-line chart page for MX/USDT. Then, tap on [Buy].

Enter the amount and the price at which you want to buy MX. Tap on [Buy MX] to complete the transaction and wait for the order to be executed.


3. How To Participate in Platform Events by Holding MX?


Holding MX Tokens allows you to participate in platform events, Launchpad and Kickstarter, for free. Let's use Kickstarter events as an example to explain further.

On the MEXC website's homepage, click on [Spot] - [Kickstarter].


On the event page, clicking on [Quick Commit] allows you to participate in all the ongoing Kickstarter events. After successful participation, simply wait for the rewards to be distributed.


In general, to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events, you need to hold a minimum of 1,000 MX in the last 30 days. The participation criteria may vary for different events. You can check the event pages for detailed information.

If you meet all the criteria, you can participate in Kickstarter and Launchpad events simultaneously. During your participation in the events, your MX tokens will not be locked, allowing you to trade them freely.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.


