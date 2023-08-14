mexc
How to Participate in Kickstarter?

2023.08.14
What Is Kickstarter?


Kickstarter is a project pre-listing event initiated by MEXC,where users can receive free airdrops by committing MX.

How to Participate in Kickstarter?


On the Web


1.Visit the official MEXC website.Click on [Spot] - [Kickstarter].


2.Participation Criteria:


By the day before the commitment stage starts, hold a minimum position ≥ minimum commitment quantity for N consecutive days, where N is subject to the event requirements.General event requirement: Minimum position for 30 consecutive days ≥ 1,000 MX.



3.Click on [Ongoing] events or select [Quick Commit].



4.Click on [Commit MX].


5.Follow the prompts on the page and click on [Commit Now].


6.You do not need to enter the amount.The system will automatically commit MX according to the user's position amount.The committed MX will only be used for reward calculation and will not be frozen.You can participate in the other ongoing Kickstarter and Launchpad events at the same time.


7.Receive rewards and start trading new tokens.



On the App


You can participate in Kickstarter by following these 5 steps.


Step 1: Tap on [Kickstarter].


Step 2: Click on [Ongoing] events or select [Quick Commit].



Step 3: Tap on [Commit MX].


Step 4: You do not need to enter the amount. The system will automatically commit MX according to the user's position amount.The committed MX will only be used for reward calculation and will not be frozen.You can participate in the other ongoing Kickstarter and Launchpad events at the same time.


Step 5: Receive rewards and start trading new tokens.


