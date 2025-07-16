1. July Airdrop Events Data Performance MEXC conducts monthly free airdrop events for MX token holders exclusively, increasing the passive income of MX holders. In July, a total of 135 airdrop events1. July Airdrop Events Data Performance MEXC conducts monthly free airdrop events for MX token holders exclusively, increasing the passive income of MX holders. In July, a total of 135 airdrop events
July MX Zone Events Report

1. July Airdrop Events Data Performance


MEXC conducts monthly free airdrop events for MX token holders exclusively, increasing the passive income of MX holders. In July, a total of 135 airdrop events were conducted on the platform: 11 on Launchpool and 124 on Kickstarter.

The airdrop events in July distributed over $10 million in rewards, with an annual yield of up to 61%. Among the airdrop tokens distributed in these events, SPACE saw a surge of 768.67%, making it the highest-gaining airdrop token of the month. The top 5 projects in terms of growth all saw their token prices increase by over 200%.

Top 9 High-Quality Tokens of July 2023

Project NameAirdrop Time
(MX Commitment Time)		Price Increase % (as of 8/2)
SPACE7/14/2023768.67%
NOVA7/14/2023534.20%
PG7/1/2023484.20%
BEAI7/21/2023274.56%
NAC7/10/2023209%
ARC7/28/2023196.80%
SELO7/19/2023169.84%
CRE7/22/2023160.93%
ICT7/10/2023131.62%

2. How to Participate in Token Airdrop Events


Launchpool and Kickstarter are exclusive events for MX Holders. If you are a MX holder, you must hold a minimum of 1,000 MX tokens for at least 30 consecutive days to participate in Kickstarter and Launchpool events.

On the MEXC official website homepage, select [Spot] from the navigation bar. There you will find links to [Launchpool] and [Kickstarter] events.


After entering the event details page, you can click the [Quick Commit] button to participate in all ongoing events with a single click. You can participate in both Launchpool and Kickstarter events simultaneously, and your MX tokens will not be locked.

For more detailed information about Launchpool and Kickstarter events, you can read the MEXC Launchpool Manual and How to Participate in Kickstarter?

3. Buying MX


If you are not yet an MX Holder and want to participate in the free airdrop events, you need to purchase MX tokens on the MEXC platform and hold them for a specified period. Once these conditions are met, you can begin participating in these events.

For more information about how to buy MX tokens, you can read Buy MX in One Minute and follow the tutorial steps for purchasing.


Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

