MEXC launchpad Manual

2023.02.19
Share

2_____.png

App

Step 1: Learn about MEXC launchpad

  • If you have learnt about this launchpad activity, just skip this content.
  • Learn about current MEXC launchpad activity by tapping the MEXC announcement.
1e.png
  • Learn about the activity from the introduction
2e.png
  • For example, tap DeHeroGame(AMG) Introduction
Breif Introduction3e.png
Project Highlights4e.png
Appreciation Logic5e.png
Token Allocation6e.png
  • Back to main info panel, read carefully for more details of this launchpad activity
Token Sale Details7e.png
How to Participate8e.png
Timeline9e.png
Note10e.png
  • If you intend to know more information about MEXC launchpad activity, you can 11e.png

Step 2: Participate in MEXC launchpad

Now, you can join the launchpad activity by tapping Participation Link or Launchpad on the MEXC App main menu
  • Launchpad: If you have participated in MEXC launchpad before, you can just tap this icon without learning. 13e.png

Step 3: Choose the available launchpad activity

  • Tap OK to confirm this tip or tick No more tips today to skip this tip within a day 14e.png
  • You can also know what MEXC launchpad is from here 15e.png
  • Here is one example for you 16e.png
  • From this picture, you can see general information of one available activity, such as its project name, the total supply of its token, the project start time etc.
  • Please be aware of its Countdown, since this means the period of time leading up to a significant event.
  • In this situation, the project called DeHeroGame is warming up.
  • MX Exclusive means the only way you join this activity is to commit a certain amount of MX.
  • Before you tap MX Exclusive, you can tap View details to ensure comprehending all the info about this activity, which we have talked about before in Step 1.
 

Step 4: Enter this activity

  1. Tap MX Exclusive17e.png
  • When you enter one certain launchpad project, you will have an info panel similar to the previous picture. 18e.png
  • However, you can learn more about your MX position.
  • After tapping this icon, there is no data if your MX position is 0. 19e.png
  • Therefore, don't forget to buy enough MX to be qualified in getting airdrops.
  • To get more info on this project, please scroll through this panel. You will also have the same info that we have discussed in Step 1. 20e.png 21e.png 22e.png
  • When the registration is ready, you can freely join this activity.
You can also find out info about Past activities below the current activities, scroll down to know all of them. 23e.png

Step 5: Reward History

  • Once you have successfully participated in one certain activity, you can check your outcomes from Reward History.24e.png
  • Select each history and tap calendar icon 25e.png
  • Tape Start Time and End Time then tap Search26e.png
 

Web

Step 1: Learn about MEXC launchpad

First of all, you can join MEXC from launchpad by pop-up notifications or from Activity.
  1. From Activity, 27e.png
  2. When you get pop-up notifications, if you have learnt about this launchpad activity, just skip this content and click Join Now!28e.png
  3. Besides, if this is your time to join the MEXC Launchpad activity, we highly recommend you to learn first.
  • Learn about current MEXC launchpad activity by tapping Learn more.
  • Learn about the activity from the introduction 29e.png
  • For example, click DeHeroGame(AMG) Introduction
Breif Introduction30e.png
Project Highlights31e.png
Appreciation Logic32e.png
Token Allocation33e.png
  • Back to main info panel, read carefully for more details of this launchpad activity
Token Sale Details
34e.png
How to Participate
35e.png
Timeline
36e.png
Note
37e.png
  • If you intend to know more information about MEXC launchpad activity, you can 38e.png

Step 2: Participate in MEXC launchpad

Now, you can join the launchpad activity by clicking Participation Link, pop-up notification or Activity, which we have talked about in Step 1.

39e.PNG

  • Pop-up notification
40e.PNG
  • Activity
41e.PNG

Step 3: Choose the available launchpad activity

  • Click Accept to confirm this Note or tick No more tips today to skip this tip within a day
42e.png
  • You can also know what MEXC launchpad is from here 43e.png
  • Here is one example for you 44e.png
  • From this picture, you can see general information of one available activity, such as its project name, the total supply of its token, the project start time etc.
  • Please be aware of its Countdown, since this means the period of time leading up to a significant event.
  • In this situation, the project called DeHeroGame is warming up.
  • MX Exclusive means the only way you join this activity is to commit a certain amount of MX.
  • Before you click MX Exclusive, you can click More Details to ensure comprehending all the info about this activity, which we have talked about before in Step 1.

Step 4: Enter this activity

  • Click MX Exclusive
45e.png
  • When you enter one certain launchpad project, you will have an info panel similar to the previous picture.
46e.png
  • For example, you can come to understand More Details about DeHeroGame
  • Also, you can learn more about your MX position.
  • After clicking this icon, there is No data if your MX position is 0.
47e.png
  • Therefore, don't forget to buy enough MX to be qualified in getting airdrops.
  • To get more info on this project, please scroll through this page. You will also have the same info that we have discussed in Step 1.
48e.png
49e.png
  • When the registration is ready, you can freely join this activity.
  • You can also find out info about Past activities below the current activities, back to the main page of MEXC launchpad.
50e.png
  • Scroll down to know all of them
51e.png

Step 5: Reward History

  • Once you have successfully participated in one certain activity, you can check your outcomes from Past History.
52e.png
  • Select each history and click calendar icon
53e.png
  • Select Start Time and End Time then click Search
 

