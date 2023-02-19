MEXC launchpad Manual

If you have learnt about this launchpad activity, just skip this content.

Learn about current MEXC launchpad activity by tapping the MEXC announcement.

Learn about the activity from the introduction

For example, tap DeHeroGame(AMG) Introduction

Breif Introduction

Project Highlights

Appreciation Logic

Token Allocation

Back to main info panel, read carefully for more details of this launchpad activity

Token Sale Details

How to Participate

Timeline

Note

If you intend to know more information about MEXC launchpad activity, you can

Now, you can join the launchpad activity by tapping Participation Link or Launchpad on the MEXC App main menu

Participation Link

Launchpad: If you have participated in MEXC launchpad before, you can just tap this icon without learning. : If you have participated in MEXC launchpad before, you can just tap this icon without learning.

OK to confirm this tip or tick No more tips today to skip this tip within a day Tapto confirm this tip or tickto skip this tip within a day

You can also know what MEXC launchpad is from here

example for you Here is onefor you

From this picture, you can see general information of one available activity, such as its project name, the total supply of its token, the project start time etc.

Please be aware of its Countdown, since this means the period of time leading up to a significant event.

In this situation, the project called DeHeroGame is warming up.

MX Exclusive means the only way you join this activity is to commit a certain amount of MX .

Before you tap MX Exclusive, you can tap View details to ensure comprehending all the info about this activity, which we have talked about before in Step 1.

MX Exclusive Tap

When you enter one certain launchpad project, you will have an info panel similar to the previous picture.

However, you can learn more about your MX position .

0 . After tapping this icon, there is no data if your MX position is

Therefore, don't forget to buy enough MX to be qualified in getting airdrops .

Step 1 . To get more info on this project, please scroll through this panel. You will also have the same info that we have discussed in

When the registration is ready, you can freely join this activity.

Past activities below the current activities, scroll down to know all of them. You can also find out info aboutbelow the current activities, scroll down to know all of them.

Reward History. Once you have successfully participated in one certain activity, you can check your outcomes from

Select each history and tap calendar icon

Start Time and End Time then tap Search Tapeandthen tap

