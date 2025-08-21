The security issues in the field of cryptocurrency have always been a concern for both platforms and users. The impact of the Mt. Gox incident has not yet disappeared, and incidents of crypto theftThe security issues in the field of cryptocurrency have always been a concern for both platforms and users. The impact of the Mt. Gox incident has not yet disappeared, and incidents of crypto theft
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How to Set ...al Settings

How to Set Withdrawal Settings

Aug 21, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007111+1.00%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003117+0.35%
FORM
FORM$0.4579+3.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01293-1.14%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.01717-1.26%

The security issues in the field of cryptocurrency have always been a concern for both platforms and users. The impact of the Mt. Gox incident has not yet disappeared, and incidents of crypto theft continue to emerge. To safeguard user assets, MEXC provides two-factor authentication (2FA) and advanced security settings.

When initiating a withdrawal, you need to input email verification codes, mobile verification codes, and Google Authenticator codes. These are all security measures within the two-factor authentication (2FA) framework. To ensure the security of your account, it is recommended to enable at least one form of two-factor authentication. If you wish to learn how to set up Google Authenticator, you can refer to "Linking Google Authenticator." In the advanced security settings, you can configure withdrawals to ensure the safety of your personal assets.

Web

App

1. How to Set Withdrawal Settings on Web


Log in to MEXC, hover over the user icon in the top right corner of the homepage, and selectSecurity. Scroll down to "Advanced Security," and below you will find "Fund Security Settings."


"Fund Security Settings" are divided into three features: Fast Withdrawal, Withdrawal Whitelist, and DEX+ Quick Transfer.


1.1 Fast Withdrawal


Click the toggle button on the right side of "Fast Withdrawal", select the single withdrawal/transfer amount limit without verification. Here, we will use 500 USDT as an example. Click on Confirm.


Fill in the security verification information and click on Confirm to enable Fast Withdrawal.

Please note that verification will be based on the two-factor authentication (2FA) settings you have personally configured. In the example shown below, the available verification methods are email verification, Google Authenticator verification, and mobile SMS verification.


After enabling Fast Withdrawal, when your single withdrawal amount is less than 500 USDT, it will no longer undergo two-factor authentication (2FA) and the withdrawal will be completed directly.

1.2 Withdrawal Whitelist


Click the toggle button on the right side of Withdrawal Whitelist and complete security verification to enable the feature.

It's important to note that before enabling the Withdrawal Whitelist, you are allowed to withdraw to any address. Once enabled, you can only withdraw to addresses in your whitelist.


Once the withdrawal whitelist has been successfully enabled, click on Manage Whitelist Addresses/Contacts to be redirected to the Withdrawal Addresses/Contacts settings page.


Click on Add Withdrawal Address, select Normal address, fill in the crypto, transfer network, withdrawal address, and address label (optional). Then, tick the checkbox next to "Set as a whitelisted address," and click Confirm.


Fill in the security verification information and click on Confirm to complete the addition of the withdrawal address. Similarly, verification will be based on the two-factor authentication (2FA) settings you have personally configured.


If you want to add multiple addresses to your whitelist in bulk, you can click on Bulk Adding. On the "Bulk Add Withdrawal Address" page, fill in the crypto, transfer network, address label (optional), withdrawal address, memo/tag (optional), and enable the "Whitelist" option. Once you have added all the addresses, click Save.


Whitelist Security Restriction Feature:

When the withdrawal whitelist is enabled, the Whitelist Security Restriction option will appear. Please note:
  • Once enabled, withdrawals to newly added whitelist addresses will require a 24-hour waiting period.
  • If you disable this feature after enabling it, your account will need to wait 24 hours before withdrawals can be made again.
  • For your asset security, it is strongly recommended to keep this feature enabled.


1.3 DEX+ Quick Transfer


Click the toggle button next to "DEX+ Quick Transfer," enter the single verification-free transfer limit (1-2,000 USDT, e.g., 200 USDT), then click Confirm.

Fill in the security verification information and click Confirm again to enable the DEX+ Quick Transfer feature.

Once enabled, small transfers of mainnet tokens between your DEX+ account and Spot account will no longer require security verification.


2. How to Set Withdrawal Settings on App


Inside the app, tap the user icon in the top left corner, and select Security. Then, scroll down to the bottom of the page and select Asset Security Settings.


2.1 Whitelist


1) Tap the toggle button on the right side of Whitelist, enter the verification code for two-factor authentication, and the whitelist feature will be enabled. Once enabled, you can only withdraw to addresses on the whitelist, and withdrawals to other addresses will not be possible.

2) If you do not have any addresses on the whitelist, tap on Withdrawal Address below to enter the page to add whitelist addresses.

3) Tap on Add Address.

4) In the search bar, enter the crypto you want to add. In this example, we will use MX.

5) Fill in the crypto, address, network details, etc. Then, tick the box next to "Add to Whitelist," and tap on Confirm to finish.


Whitelist Security Restriction:

When the withdrawal whitelist is enabled, the Whitelist Security Restriction option will appear. Please note:
  • Once enabled, withdrawals to newly added whitelist addresses will require a 24-hour waiting period.
  • If you disable this feature after enabling it, your account will need to wait 24 hours before withdrawals can be made again.
  • For your asset security, it is strongly recommended to keep this feature enabled.


2.2 Fast Withdrawal


Tap the toggle button on the right side of "Fast Withdrawal," select the single withdrawal limit without verification, tap on Confirm, enter the verification code for two-factor authentication, and the Fast Withdrawal feature will be enabled. The image below displays the single withdrawal limit without verification of 500 USDT being set.

Once the Fast Withdrawal feature is enabled, security verification will no longer be required for making small withdrawals (such as 500 USDT) to whitelisted addresses, allowing for swift withdrawals.


2.3 DEX+ Quick Transfer


Tap the toggle button next to "DEX+ Quick Transfer," enter the set-transfer limit per transaction (1-2,000 USDT, e.g., 200 USDT), then tap Confirm.

Fill in the security verification information and tap Confirm again to enable the DEX+ Quick Transfer feature.

Once enabled, small transfers of mainnet tokens between your DEX+ account and Spot account will no longer require security verification.



3. The Benefits of Withdrawal Settings


If you frequently make withdrawals, withdrawal settings can enhance your efficiency and effectively safeguard your assets.

The Fast Withdrawal feature allows you to initiate withdrawals within a certain fund range without requiring 2FA, enabling you to quickly withdraw funds. When combined with the use of the Withdrawal Whitelist, you can swiftly withdraw to frequently used addresses without the need to copy these addresses each time. You only need to label these addresses when setting up the whitelist.

In practical usage scenarios, if you have a habit of long-term investment, you can purchase the tokens you invest in on the MEXC platform and then use the Whitelist feature to quickly withdraw to various wallet addresses. If you frequently make small transfers to certain addresses, such as paying salaries to collaborators, using the Fast Withdrawal feature can also enhance your efficiency.

Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus