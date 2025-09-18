In cryptocurrency trading, candlestick charts are an essential tool for traders' daily market analysis. Among them, the price line and high-low price lines are fundamental yet critical components ofIn cryptocurrency trading, candlestick charts are an essential tool for traders' daily market analysis. Among them, the price line and high-low price lines are fundamental yet critical components of
How to Quickly Draw Price Lines and High/Low Price Lines

In cryptocurrency trading, candlestick charts are an essential tool for traders' daily market analysis. Among them, the price line and high-low price lines are fundamental yet critical components of technical analysis. Understanding and using them correctly can help traders better interpret market trends and price movements, enabling more informed trading decisions.

1. What is the Price Line and High–Low Price Line?


1.1 What is the Price Line?


The price line generally refers to the mark of the closing price for the current period on the chart. In a cryptocurrency candlestick chart, connecting the closing prices within a given time range forms the familiar line chart.

1.2 What is the High–Low Price Line?


The high–low price line refers to the line formed by the highest price and the lowest price in a candlestick chart. This line shows the price range for each trading period and provides key information on price volatility and range.

2. How to Read the Price Line and the High–Low Price Line?


As shown in the figure below, for BTC perpetual futures between July 24 and July 27, the high–low price line marks a highest price of 119,445.2 USDT and a lowest price of 114,672.9 USDT. This indicates the price range during that period. Meanwhile, the green price line at 116,829.8 USDT represents the current market closing price for BTC perpetual futures.


3. Three Key Benefits of the Price Line and High–Low Price Line


Trend Analysis: A line chart formed by connecting price lines helps traders analyze the overall price trend, whether the price is in an uptrend, downtrend, or sideways movement. Combined with the movement of the high–low price line, it further confirms price trends and volatility. If the price line rises continuously, it signals strong buying pressure; conversely, a continuous decline indicates bearish dominance.

Identifying Support and Resistance Levels: The high–low price line shows the full range of price fluctuations, which helps traders identify key support and resistance levels. In technical analysis, previous highs often serve as resistance, while previous lows serve as support. This allows traders to set stop-loss and take-profit levels based on market structure, reducing the risk of blind trades.

Informing Trading Decisions: Price lines and high–low price lines assist in developing trading strategies and determining entry or exit points. When the price line breaks above the resistance level formed by the high–low price line, it often indicates strong upward momentum, a potential buy signal. Conversely, when the price line falls below the support level formed by the high–low price line, it suggests heightened downside risk, a potential sell signal.

4. How to Quickly Draw Price Lines and High–Low Price Lines on MEXC


On the MEXC Futures trading page, right-click anywhere on the basic candlestick chart. In the quick-access menu that appears, select Price Line or High–Low Price Line to draw them instantly.


Note: When you scroll the candlestick chart horizontally or switch the time interval (e.g., 1 minute, 5 minutes, 1 hour, etc.), the displayed time range on the chart will change, and the high–low price lines you drew will adjust accordingly. However, the price line will still display the most recent closing price and will remain unchanged.

5. Mastering Basic Analysis Tools to Improve Trading Performance


The price line and high/low lines are among the most fundamental yet highly practical tools in candlestick chart analysis. For beginner traders, they provide a quick way to build an initial understanding of market rhythm and price volatility. For more experienced traders, they serve as an important reference point to support strategic decision-making, helping to optimize both entry and exit points.

While price lines and high/low lines can visually reflect market trends, combining them with other common technical indicators, such as the Parabolic SAR, TradingView charting tools, or Schiff Pitchforks, can further enhance accuracy and improve the stability of trading strategies.

Whether in a bull or bear market, mastering and effectively applying these basic charting tools helps traders minimize emotional interference and adopt a more rational, systematic approach to planning trades, ultimately improving the scientific rigor and execution of their overall trading strategy.

Disclaimer: This material does not constitute advice on investments, taxes, legal matters, finance, accounting, consulting, or any other related services, nor is it a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and invest cautiously. All investment decisions and outcomes are the sole responsibility of the user.

