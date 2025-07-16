On the MEXC platform, you can see two versions of the K-line chart: Original and TradingView. Using the MX token as an example, we will explain how to customize the settings and technical indicatorsOn the MEXC platform, you can see two versions of the K-line chart: Original and TradingView. Using the MX token as an example, we will explain how to customize the settings and technical indicators
How to Customize K-Line Chart Colors and Technical Indicators

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#K-Line Indicators#Beginners
On the MEXC platform, you can see two versions of the K-line chart: Original and TradingView. Using the MX token as an example, we will explain how to customize the settings and technical indicators for K-line charts.

1. Original


Above the K-line chart, you will find a candlestick symbol. Clicking on it will reveal the the K-line chart settings. Here, you can customize the default solid K-line chart to become a hollow K-line chart or adjust it to a line chart based on your preferences.


Next to the candlestick icon, there is a [fx] button. Clicking it allows you to set the indicators you want to see displayed on the K-line chart.


Indicators are divided into main index and sub index. Main index indicators are typically displayed on the K-line chart, while sub index indicators are usually shown in the area below the K-line chart. For example, if we select the main index indicator MA and the sub index indicator MACD, the display will be as follows:

On the K-line chart, there are three colored lines in yellow, purple, and green, which represent the MA indicator. Below the K-line chart, there are separate bar charts for the sub index indicators VOL and MACD.


The pencil icon next to the [fx] button is the drawing tool. Clicking it will reveal the drawing tools on the left side of the K-line chart. Users can choose the tool to add corresponding trend lines according to their preferences.


On the right of the drawing tool, there is a toggle icon that represents the display tool settings. Clicking it allows you to select the corresponding display indicators to show them, and unselecting them will hide them.

As shown in the diagram below, we have selected three display data options: Last Price, Countdown, and Depth. In the K-line chart, the red dashed line represents the last price line, indicating that the MX token price is 2.8047 USDT. The time below the price is the countdown indicating the time remaining until the next candlestick chart appears. The red and green areas above and below the price indicate the current trading depth of MX.


2. TradingView


As on the Original view, the candlestick icon is used for K-line settings, while the [fx] button is used to set up technical indicators.

In TradingView, technical indicators are even more extensive.


It is important to note that by clicking the [fx] button, you can only add technical indicators. If you intend to remove a set technical indicator, you should right-click on the K-line chart and select [Remove indicators].

As shown in the image, technical indicators for EMA Cross have been added to the K-line chart, represented by the orange and green lines. By right-clicking and selecting [Remove indicators], you can remove the display of the EMA Cross indicator on the K-line chart.


To the right of the [fx] button, there is a dashboard icon, which represents the chart settings feature. Here, you can configure various details to be displayed on the chart, such as colors, countdown, highest and lowest prices, token names, and other specific information.


In TradingView, the drawing tools are constantly available on the left side, allowing you to draw price trends according to your preferences at any time.

3. App Settings


Due to the app having a much smaller display size compared to the website, all settings are consolidated under a single button. On the top right of the K-line chart, there is a [More] button that allows you to access appearance settings, indicator settings, floating window settings, and drawing settings.

The display settings include K-line Settings, Countdown, Theme Settings, K-Line Opening Price, and other appearance options.

In addition to the settings mentioned earlier, indicator settings can also be configured using the row of indicator buttons located below the K-line chart. The first four indicators—MA, EMA, BOLL, and SAR—are main index indicators, while the subsequent ones are sub index indicators. You can scroll left and right to see all sub index indicators.

As shown in the image below, the K-line chart displays the main index indicator in the form of a moving average (MA) line, while below the K-line chart, there are bar charts displaying the sub index indicators, VOL and MACD.


To access the drawing settings, tap on the settings button and select [Drawing] to enter the drawing mode.

You can also tap the fullscreen button to the right of the settings button. In fullscreen mode, there is a pencil icon at the bottom right corner of the screen. You can tap on it to enter drawing mode.




