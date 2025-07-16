To help platform users check MEXC's current popular trading sections, cryptocurrencies, and related events, MEXC provides various types of data rankings for users' reference and use. 1. How to CheckTo help platform users check MEXC's current popular trading sections, cryptocurrencies, and related events, MEXC provides various types of data rankings for users' reference and use. 1. How to Check
Learn/Trading Guide/User Guide/How To Chec...ta Rankings

How To Check MEXC Data Rankings

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners
Checkmate
CHECK$0.02408+381.60%
RWAX
APP$0.000896-0.25%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.27257-0.62%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0006177-0.14%
Humanity
H$0.16652-2.47%

To help platform users check MEXC's current popular trading sections, cryptocurrencies, and related events, MEXC provides various types of data rankings for users' reference and use.

1. How to Check Data Rankings


1.1 App


Open the MEXC app homepage and scroll down to see the [Hot], [Gainers], [New], and [24h Vol] rankings.


1.2 Web Version


Open the official MEXC website homepage and click [Market] on the navigation bar. On the market page, click [Market Data] on the right to enter the rankings page.


2. Types of MEXC Data Rankings


The data rankings available on the website are more comprehensive and extensive than those on app. Let's take the website as an example to explain and showcase the data rankings provided by MEXC.


"Popular Events" are the current events taking place on the MEXC platform, including futures events, M-Day, and Launchpool. Clicking on them will redirect you to the respective event pages.


MEXC introduces various types of events each month to cater to the diverse trading experiences of futures enthusiasts.

For more information about the events related to M-Day and Launchpool, you can read "What is Launchpool?" and "How to Participate in M-Day?" to gain a better understanding.

2.2 Hot Zones


MEXC has organized multiple different popular zones based on current market trends and highlights. Each zone contains current popular trading cryptocurrencies. Clicking the [>] button on the right side of the "Hot Zones" allows you to view other zones.


Select the zone you are interested in, click on the [All] button on the right side of the zone, and you can see all the tokens in the selected section arranged in descending order based on their current returns. For example, if you choose the Arbitrum zone, upon clicking, you can see the ranking of tokens' returns within that section.


2.3 Various Token Indicators Zone


This section is divided into five parts: "Hot", "Top Futures", "Newest", "Top Gainers", and "Top Volume". You can view the respective rankings based on your specific trading needs.

If you want to find out which tokens currently have the highest price gains on the MEXC platform, you can check the "Top Gainers" ranking to see the top 10 tokens with the highest price gains.


2.4 Market Overview and Price-change Distribution


At the top and the bottom of the market data page, there are two different forms of data charts. The Market Overview chart at the top of the page provides a summary of the market's overall ups and downs, which is constantly updated in real time.

The Price-change Distribution chart compiles market statistics for USDT trading pairs on MEXC's spot market. As shown in the chart below, out of the 1,793 USDT trading pairs in the spot market, 90 have experienced no price change, 923 have seen price increases, and 780 have witnessed price decreases. Most of the tokens with price increases are concentrated in the 0-3% range, and the same is true for tokens with price decreases.



Using the data rankings can help you understand the current trading activity of various crypto on the MEXC platform, the overall long-short ratio of tokens, and user trading preferences. With this data, you can choose to trade tokens that are popular in the market and have good liquidity.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is Now Live!

MEXC Loans is a cryptocurrency lending solution introduced by MEXC. MEXC Loans allows users to collateralize one of their cryptocurrency assets to borrow another that they can then use for spot tradin

What Are Prediction Futures?

What Are Prediction Futures?

Cryptocurrency futures trading attracts countless investors with its high leverage and the ability to profit in both rising and falling markets. However, its complex mechanisms such as margin, leverag

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus