Key Takeaways MEXC accepts credit and debit cards from Visa and MasterCard networks across 38 supported countries with transparent 2% processing fees. You can buy crypto with credit card on MEXCKey Takeaways MEXC accepts credit and debit cards from Visa and MasterCard networks across 38 supported countries with transparent 2% processing fees. You can buy crypto with credit card on MEXC
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/How to Buy ...-Step Guide

How to Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card: MEXC Step-by-Step Guide

Sep 22, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#OTC
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.06317-8.36%
EUR
EUR$1.1584+0.03%
BRL
BRL$0.1883-0.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.005381+1.56%
LightLink
LL$0.009841-0.81%


Key Takeaways
  • MEXC accepts credit and debit cards from Visa and MasterCard networks across 38 supported countries with transparent 2% processing fees.
  • You can buy crypto with credit card on MEXC after completing Advanced KYC verification, which takes 24-48 hours.
  • Single transaction limits are $5,000 USD (or equivalent) with $10,000 daily limits, and purchases typically process within minutes.
  • Card purchases require exact name matching between your card and KYC account, with no third-party or prepaid card usage allowed.
  • MEXC supports five fiat currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, AED, BRL) but excludes restricted regions like the US, Canada, and UK.

Looking for a reliable way to buy cryptocurrency with your credit or debit card? MEXC makes it simple. The platform accepts both Visa and MasterCard across 38 countries, with transparent 2% fees and fast processing times. You'll need Advanced KYC verification first, but once that's complete, you can purchase crypto within minutes.

How to Buy Crypto with Credit Card? MEXC Complete Guide

Select [Debit/Credit Card] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via Buy Bitcoin With Fiat_Cryptocurrency Trading_Cryptocurrency Prices | MEXC Exchange



The card purchase feature sits right in MEXC's main navigation - you can't miss it. When you click [Debit/Credit Card], you'll land on their secure payment page that connects with major payment providers worldwide.
Here's what makes MEXC different: the process is streamlined with real-time market rates. Your transaction goes through immediately at the current price, no waiting around.
The platform automatically shows you which payment options work in your country. If you're in Europe, you'll see EUR options. Users in supported regions get their local currency options. Pretty straightforward.

*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *

Best Crypto Credit Cards: MEXC Supported Cards & Countries


Complete your Card Linking by clicking through "Add Card".
  1. Click on "Add Card"
  2. Complete the process by entering your Debit/Credit Cards' details.



  1. Please note that you can only pay with cards in your name.
  2. Payments via Visa Card and MasterCard are well supported.
  3. You can only link the Debit/Credit Cards in the Supported Countries.



Card linking is pretty standard stuff - enter your card number, expiry date, CVV, and billing address. The key thing? The card must be in your name and match your KYC information exactly. Even small differences in how your name appears can cause problems.
MEXC works with cards from 38 countries split into three regions. European users can use USD, EUR, or GBP with cards from 29 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and most of the EU. Middle Eastern users get AED support across UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. Latin American users can use BRL in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.
Most regular Visa and MasterCard debit and credit cards work fine. Prepaid cards are hit-or-miss depending on your bank's crypto policies. Business cards usually work but might need extra verification steps. Virtual cards from digital banks? Results vary by region and bank policies.
One important tip: make sure your card's billing address matches your MEXC account address perfectly. We're talking exact spelling, proper apartment numbers, correct postal codes - everything. Mismatches trigger security reviews that can delay your purchase for hours or even days.

Buy Crypto with Debit Card: MEXC Limits, Fees & KYC Requirements

Start your crypto purchase via Debit/Credit Card after completing the card linking.
  1. Select the Fiat Currency for the payment. Currently, only EUR, GBP, USD, AED and BRL are supported.
  2. Fill in the amount in Fiat Currency you intend to buy with. The system will then automatically display the amount of Crypto you will get based on the real-time quote.
  3. Select the Debit/Credit Card you intend to use for the payment and proceed to click on "Buy Now" to initiate the crypto purchase.
Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time.



The purchasing process is where MEXC's limits come into play. You can buy up to $5,000 USD (or equivalent) per transaction, with daily limits of $10,000. Other currencies have similar limits: €5,000 single/€10,000 daily, £5,000 single/£10,000 daily, 18,000 AED single/36,000 AED daily, or 28,000 BRL single/56,000 BRL daily.
When you enter your purchase amount, MEXC's system calculates how much crypto you'll receive based on current market rates. This rate updates constantly, but once you hit "Buy Now," the price locks in. Smart move: choose your card's native currency if possible. If your card bills in USD but you select EUR, your bank might charge extra foreign exchange fees on top of MEXC's 2% processing fee.
The pricing mechanism pulls data from multiple sources to stay competitive. You're not getting some random rate - it's based on real market conditions with a small spread built in to cover costs.


Where to Buy Crypto with Credit Card: MEXC vs Competitors

Your order is currently being processed. 1. You will be redirected to your bank's OTP transaction page. Follow the on-screen instructions to verify the payment. 2. Bank card payment processing is usually complete within minutes. Purchased crypto will be credited to your MEXC Fiat Wallet once the payment has been verified.



After hitting "Buy Now," you'll get redirected to your bank's verification page. This is where you'll enter that SMS code or use your banking app to approve the transaction. It's required for security and there's no way around it.
Why choose MEXC over competitors? The fees are reasonable. While many exchanges charge higher fees for card purchases, MEXC sticks to 2%. Processing speed is solid too - most transactions complete within minutes, not hours like some platforms.
MEXC's fraud detection doesn't go overboard either. Some exchanges decline legitimate transactions constantly, forcing you to contact support. MEXC strikes a better balance between security and user experience.
Coverage is another advantage. Many competitors restrict entire regions or make verification unnecessarily complex. MEXC's 38-country coverage with clear, upfront requirements makes it accessible to more users.
Customer support is available in multiple languages. The platform stays online consistently too - no mysterious downtime during market volatility when you actually want to buy crypto.

*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


Can You Buy Crypto with Credit Card No Verification? MEXC KYC Guide

Your order is now completed. Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.



Once your transaction completes, the crypto goes straight to your MEXC Fiat Wallet. This is separate from your main trading wallet - think of it as a holding area for purchases made with fiat money.
Can you buy crypto without verification? No, and here's why that's actually good news. MEXC requires Advanced KYC for all card purchases. This typically takes 24-48 hours and involves uploading government ID and doing facial verification.
Some platforms advertise "no KYC" card purchases, but these come with severe limitations, higher risks, and potential legal issues. Banks also tend to block transactions to unregulated platforms more often.
MEXC's verification process ensures your transactions are protected and your account stays secure. When you complete KYC, you're getting full regulatory compliance and consumer protection. The Advanced KYC involves document verification and facial recognition.
Your Orders tab becomes your transaction history - timestamps, exchange rates, fees, and unique transaction IDs for each purchase. This detailed record-keeping helps with tax reporting and gives you reference numbers for customer support if needed.


MEXC Credit Card Purchase: Processing, Fees & Troubleshooting

MEXC charges 2% for card purchases, which covers payment processing costs and fraud protection. This fee shows up clearly before you confirm your purchase - no hidden charges.
Your bank might add their own fees if you're buying in a foreign currency. These typically run 1-3% and appear on your card statement separately from MEXC's fee. To avoid this, pick your card's native currency when possible.
Common issues? Bank declines are the biggest problem. Many banks automatically block crypto transactions by default. If your purchase fails with a generic error, call your bank and ask them to authorize cryptocurrency purchases. This usually fixes the problem for future transactions.
Address verification failures happen when your card's billing address doesn't exactly match your MEXC KYC information. Even tiny differences in formatting can trigger this. Double-check everything matches perfectly - apartment numbers, postal codes, even how abbreviations are written.
Technical errors during busy periods sometimes cause transactions to fail automatically. These typically get refunded without you doing anything. If you see repeated technical errors, try purchasing during off-peak hours or contact support.
Card linking problems often come down to basic issues - expired cards, insufficient credit, or cards that aren't enabled for international online purchases. Make sure these basics are covered first.


Important Notes and Requirements

  1. The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries.
  2. You can only pay with cards in your name.
  3. A charge of approximately 2% fee is applied.
  4. Deposit limit: [Maximum Single Transaction Limit 5,000 USD, 5,000 EUR, 5,000 GBP, 18,000 AED, 28,000 BRL] [Maximum Daily Limit 10,000 USD, 10,000 EUR, 10,000 GBP, 36,000 AED, 56,000 BRL]
USD/EUR/GBP Supported countries: Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein
AED Supported countries: United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt
BRL Supported countries: Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Colombia
MEXC operates under strict regulatory frameworks that vary by region. The platform maintains licenses and partnerships with regulated payment processors to ensure legal operation across supported countries. Users must follow their local crypto regulations and tax obligations.
Advanced KYC verification comes from international anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations. This process requires government ID and facial verification, taking 24-48 hours to complete. Without KYC, you can't access card purchase features regardless of your location.
Third-party card use is prohibited to prevent money laundering and ensure transaction authenticity. MEXC's systems automatically compare cardholder names against KYC accounts, rejecting transactions where names don't match exactly. This applies to family members' cards and business cards not registered under your account name.

*BTN- Sign Up MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


Frequently Asked Questions

Which countries can buy crypto with cards on MEXC?

MEXC supports 38 countries across three currency zones. Europe gets USD/EUR/GBP support across 29 countries including major markets like Germany, France, Spain, and Italy. The Middle East has AED support in UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt. Latin America uses BRL in Brazil, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.


What are the purchase limits?

Single transaction limits: $5,000 USD, €5,000 EUR, £5,000 GBP, 18,000 AED, or 28,000 BRL. Daily limits are double these amounts. MEXC doesn't specify minimum purchase amounts, but most transactions need enough value to cover processing costs.


Why was my payment rejected?

Usually it's your bank blocking crypto transactions, insufficient funds, expired cards, or address mismatches between your billing info and KYC details. Contact your bank to pre-authorize crypto purchases, verify your card works, and make sure addresses match exactly.


How long does verification take?

Card linking happens within minutes once you enter details correctly. Advanced KYC verification, which you need before buying, takes 24-48 hours for most users.


Can I use prepaid cards?

MEXC's documentation doesn't specifically mention prepaid cards. They need cards in your name that work with Visa/MasterCard networks. Prepaid cards might face restrictions depending on your bank's crypto policies, so check with your card provider first.


If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started battery production at its new $13.9 billion plant in Liberty, North Carolina

Toyota has started building batteries in the U.S. for the first time ever. On Wednesday, the company confirmed production had kicked off at its new $13.9 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Caroli

Related Articles

Buy Crypto with Bank Transfer: Complete SEPA Payment Guide for Europe

Buy Crypto with Bank Transfer: Complete SEPA Payment Guide for Europe

Key TakeawaysBuy crypto with SEPA transfers for faster processing times (2 hours with SEPA Instant) and lower fees than traditional payment methods.SEPA crypto purchases are available in 30 European c

Fiat Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Fiat Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat deposit proces

Fiat Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Fiat Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw fiat to your bank account via SEPA. Please complete your advanced KYC, additional verification, and a fiat deposit before starting

EUR Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

EUR Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw cryptocurrency to your bank account via SEPA. Before starting the EUR withdrawal process, please complete your advanced KYC and mak

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus