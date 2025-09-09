Key Takeaways MEXC is not available in the US and Canada for registration and trading due to regulatory restrictions. MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide with varying levels of serviceKey Takeaways MEXC is not available in the US and Canada for registration and trading due to regulatory restrictions. MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide with varying levels of service
Learn/Cryptocurrency Knowledge/Security Knowledge/MEXC Restri...ted Regions

MEXC Restricted Countries: Complete List of Prohibited & Limited Regions

Sep 9, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007137+1.09%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.05092+0.99%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003116+0.28%
RWAX
APP$0.0008915-1.09%
Checkmate
CHECK$0.0194+288.00%

MEXC Restricted Countries


Key Takeaways
  • MEXC is not available in the US and Canada for registration and trading due to regulatory restrictions.
  • MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide with varying levels of service access and restrictions.
  • Singapore, Mainland China, and several other regions are completely prohibited from using MEXC trading services.
  • UK, India, Japan, and South Korea users can trade on MEXC but face mobile app download restrictions.
  • Website access requires specific domains in Turkey (mexc.fm), Malaysia (mexc.fm), and several other countries.
  • Most countries have full MEXC access including Netherlands, Taiwan, and Pakistan with complete services.


MEXC is committed to providing users with a convenient, efficient, and secure trading platform to empower global crypto enthusiasts in exploring the world of digital assets. At the same time, MEXC adheres to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and takes a responsible approach to fulfilling its commitment to users while actively contributing to the sustainable development of the blockchain industry.


Before creating your MEXC account, understanding regional restrictions is crucial for ensuring account security and compliance. MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide, but regulatory requirements and compliance considerations have led to specific restrictions in certain regions. These limitations range from complete service prohibition to partial restrictions on app downloads and website access.

You can review our User Agreement to check the current list of restricted countries/regions and confirm whether your area supports the use of MEXC services.


Is MEXC Available in the US? Complete Prohibited Countries List

Currently, MEXC does not provide services to or accept sign-in and trading applications from the following countries/regions: Canada, Cuba, Iran, Mainland China, North Korea, Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine (including Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Sevastopol), Singapore, Sudan, and the United States (collectively, the "Prohibited Countries/Regions").


This prohibition extends to all US territories and dependencies, including the US Virgin Islands, US Minor Outlying Islands, and American Samoa. Residents of these regions cannot register, trade, or access any MEXC services regardless of the domain or access method used. The restriction applies to both individual and institutional accounts.


MEXC's prohibition in these countries stems from various regulatory frameworks. The United States maintains strict cryptocurrency exchange regulations through the Securities and Exchange Commission and state-level requirements that MEXC has chosen not to comply with. Similarly, Singapore's Monetary Authority requires specific licensing that affects MEXC's operational capacity in the region.


For clarity, the list of prohibited countries/regions is not exhaustive. MEXC reserves the right to modify this list at any time at its sole discretion and based on legal and compliance considerations.


*BTN- Register MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


Quick Reference: MEXC Access Status by Region

Registration and Trading Prohibited (Can Still Access Website and Download App)

Country/Region
Registration
Trading
App Download
Website Access
United States
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
US Virgin Islands
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
US Minor Outlying Islands
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
American Samoa
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Canada
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Singapore
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Mainland China
❌ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Iran
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
North Korea
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Cuba
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Sudan
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Syria
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Crimea
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Donetsk
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Luhansk
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Sevastopol
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains

App Download Restrictions Only

Country/Region
Registration
Trading
App Download
Website Access
Special Notes
United Kingdom
❌ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Web browser access only
Japan
❌ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Web browser access only
India
❌ iOS/Android
mexc.co
Specific domains + web only
South Korea
❌ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Web browser access only
Indonesia
❌ Android only
mexc.fm
iOS available, specific domains

Domain Access Requirements Only

Country/Region
Registration
Trading
App Download
Website Access
Required Domains
Turkey
✅ iOS/Android
mexc.fm
Malaysia
✅ iOS/Android
mexc.fm
Philippines
✅ iOS/Android
❌ Limited access
mexc.co
France
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Full access available
Nigeria
✅ iOS/Android
❌ Limited access
mexc.co

Countries Where MEXC is Fully Available

Region
Registration
Trading
App Download
Website Access
Taiwan
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Netherlands
✅ iOS/Android
✅ All domains
Most Other Countries
✅ All platforms
✅ All domains


Legend:
  • ✅ = Available/Permitted
  • ❌ = Not Available/Prohibited
Important Note: Even countries where registration and trading are prohibited can still access the MEXC website for information purposes and download the mobile application.

*BTN- Register MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *


MEXC Exchange Restricted Countries and Access Limitations

App Download Restrictions

  • iOS: Japan, India, the United Kingdom, South Korea
  • Android: Japan, India, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, South Korea


These app store restrictions result from local regulatory requirements and compliance policies specific to each jurisdiction. Users in Japan face app restrictions due to the Financial Services Agency's regulatory stance on unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges. The United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority has implemented stringent requirements that affect app distribution for offshore exchanges.


India's app restrictions relate to ongoing regulatory discussions between the government and cryptocurrency platforms. Despite app unavailability, Indian users can access MEXC through web browsers using designated domains. South Korean restrictions align with the Financial Supervisory Service's requirements for cryptocurrency exchange operations.


All other countries/regions can access the iOS or Android version of the App normally. You can visit the official MEXC website to download the App.


Website Domain Access Restrictions


MEXC official website domains:


Presently, users in Turkey, Indonesia, and Malaysia may only access the platform via mexc.fm, while users in the Philippines, India, France, and Nigeria are limited to mexc.co. Users in all other countries and regions may access the platform through either website.


These domain restrictions reflect local internet service provider policies and government-level access controls. Turkey's domain limitations relate to the country's telecommunications authority requirements for financial service websites. Indonesia's restrictions align with the Financial Services Authority's oversight of digital asset platforms operating in the country.


The Philippines' domain access limitations stem from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regulatory framework for cryptocurrency exchanges. Users in these regions should bookmark the appropriate domain to ensure consistent access to their accounts and trading activities.



Understanding Regional Compliance Requirements

MEXC's approach to regional restrictions demonstrates its commitment to regulatory compliance while maintaining global accessibility. The platform continuously monitors legal developments across jurisdictions to ensure its operations align with local requirements. This proactive stance protects both the platform and its users from potential legal complications.


The distinction between complete prohibition and partial restrictions reflects the varying regulatory landscapes across different countries. While some nations have implemented comprehensive bans on offshore cryptocurrency exchanges, others focus on specific aspects such as app distribution or domain accessibility.


Impact of Regulatory Changes

Cryptocurrency regulations continue evolving globally, which directly affects platform accessibility. Recent regulatory developments in the European Union, particularly the Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation, may influence future access patterns for European users. Similarly, ongoing discussions in various Asian markets could result in updated restrictions or expanded access.


Users should remain aware that their country's status may change based on evolving regulatory frameworks. MEXC provides advance notice when possible for significant changes, but sudden regulatory shifts can sometimes require immediate implementation of new restrictions.

Account Security and Access Guidelines

Users should verify their region's current access status before creating accounts or depositing funds. Regional restrictions can affect various aspects of platform usage, from registration to specific feature availability.


MEXC requires accurate location information during account verification processes. Users should provide truthful information about their residence and location to ensure proper account setup and avoid potential access issues.

Platform Updates and Communication

Please note that MEXC's list of available and restricted countries/regions is influenced by multiple factors and is subject to change and continuous adjustment. (Last updated: Aug 19, 2025)


MEXC communicates significant changes to regional restrictions through multiple channels, including email notifications to affected users, platform announcements, and updates to official documentation. Users should maintain current contact information and regularly review platform communications to stay informed about potential changes affecting their region.


The platform's commitment to transparency includes providing reasonable notice periods when possible for implementing new restrictions. However, regulatory requirements or legal mandates may sometimes necessitate immediate implementation of access limitations without advance warning.

*BTN- Register MEXC Now!&BTNURL=https://www.mexc.com/register *

Frequently Asked Questions: Is MEXC Available in Your Country?

Q: Is MEXC available in the US?
A: No, MEXC is not available for US residents. The United States is listed among MEXC's prohibited countries for registration and trading. US citizens cannot create accounts or engage in cryptocurrency trading on MEXC.


Q: Can I use MEXC in USA?
A: While you can access the MEXC website and download the app from the US, you cannot register an account or trade if you are a US resident.


Q: Why is MEXC banned in USA?
A: MEXC does not provide services in the United States due to regulatory compliance requirements.


Q: Is MEXC available in Canada?
A: No, MEXC is not available in Canada. Canadian residents cannot register accounts or trade on the platform, as Canada is included in MEXC's prohibited countries list.


Q: Can I use MEXC in Canada?
A: Canadian residents cannot use MEXC for trading purposes, though the website remains accessible for informational purposes.


Q: Is MEXC available in the UK?
A: Yes, MEXC is available in the UK for registration and trading, but the mobile app is not available on UK app stores. Users must access MEXC through web browsers.


Q: Can I use MEXC in India?
A: Yes, Indian users can register and trade on MEXC. However, the mobile app is not available on Indian app stores, and users must access the platform via specific domains (mexc.co).


Q: Does MEXC work in India?
A: Yes, MEXC works in India through web browser access, though with some domain and app restrictions.


Q: What countries is MEXC available in?
A: MEXC operates in over 170 countries worldwide. The platform is available in most countries except the United States, Canada, Singapore, Mainland China, and several other restricted regions.


Q: What countries can use MEXC?
A: Most countries can use MEXC, including European nations, most Asian countries, Australia, and many others. Check our complete list above for your specific country's status.


Q: Where can I use MEXC?
A: You can use MEXC in most countries globally, with full service available in regions like Taiwan, Netherlands, and many others listed in our full service table.


Q: How to access MEXC in restricted countries?
A: MEXC does not recommend accessing the platform from restricted countries. Users in prohibited regions should explore regulated local alternatives instead.


Q: How to use MEXC if the app is not available?
A: If the mobile app is unavailable in your region, you can access MEXC through any web browser using the appropriate domain for your country.


Q: Is MEXC legal in Pakistan?
A: Yes, MEXC is legal and available in Pakistan with full service access.


Q: Is MEXC available in Nigeria?
A: Yes, MEXC is available in Nigeria but with limited website access requiring specific domains.


Q: Is MEXC legal in Malaysia?
A: Yes, MEXC is legal in Malaysia and users must access via mexc.fm domain.


Q: Is MEXC available in Netherlands?
A: Yes, MEXC is fully available in Netherlands with complete service access.


Q: Is MEXC available in Singapore?
A: No, MEXC is not available in Singapore as it's listed among prohibited countries.

Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO

The post Aave DAO to Shut Down 50% of L2s While Doubling Down on GHO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aave DAO is gearing up for a significant overhaul by shutting down over 50% of underperforming

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS

The post New York Banks Advised to Leverage Blockchain Analytics: NYDFS appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New York Superintendent of Financial Services Adrienne Harris issued a guidance letter on W

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

Solana's active address count has fallen to its lowest level in 12 months.

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, the number of active addresses on Solana has dropped to 3.3 million, a new low in 12 months, representing a significant decline compared

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

Federal Reserve's Collins: Keeping interest rates unchanged for some time may be the right approach.

PANews reported on November 13th that Boston Fed President Collins, a voting member of the FOMC this year, said on Wednesday that she believes the threshold for further interest rate cuts in the near

Related Articles

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

Master Key Features on the MEXC Futures Trading Page for a Smoother Experience

In the cryptocurrency market, Futures trading has become an important tool for many investors to improve capital efficiency and capture market opportunities, thanks to its features such as high levera

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

FAQ on Liquidation for Futures Trading

1. What Is Liquidation?Liquidation, also referred to as forced closure or margin call, occurs when the platform automatically closes a user's position. On MEXC, the maintenance margin rate (MMR) is th

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

MEXC Account Problems Solved: Login Issues, KYC, Withdrawal & Support Guide

1. Login1.1 How do Ilog inwhen neither mymobilenumber noremail are accessible?If you remember your account login password:On the Web: On the official login page, enter your account and password, then

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

What Is Liquidation? A Complete Guide to Its Mechanism, Price Calculation, and Risk Management

1. What Is Liquidation (Margin Call)? When Does It Most Often Occur?Liquidation (also called &#34;margin call&#34;) happens when an account's maintenance margin rate falls below the platform's require

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus