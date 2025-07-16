Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat depositHere, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat deposit
Learn/Trading Guide/OTC/Fiat Deposi...sfer - SEPA

Fiat Deposit via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Basic#Beginners#OTC
Octavia
VIA$0.0141-2.75%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07901-6.59%
SphereX
HERE$0.000043--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
FC Barcelona FT
BAR$0.6457-0.95%
Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to make a fiat deposit via SEPA transfer. Please complete your advanced KYC and additional verification before starting the fiat deposit process.


Step 1


Click [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [Fiat Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange


Step 2


1) Enter the EUR amount as the fiat currency for deposit.


Note: The final fiat amount credited to your MEXC account will be based on the amount transferred.

2) Click 'Continue' and you will be redirected to the order page. If this is your first time using the fiat deposit product, we will provide you with an IBAN account under the same name through a third-party partner. You will need to provide the following information.


Note: If the information is correct, the account is expected to be activated within 2 minutes.

Step 3


1) During payment, we have innovatively provided you with both a QR code and payment information for your convenience.


2) When making a deposit, please use a bank account with the same name as your account. If the name on the bank account used for payment differs from your account name, the deposit will fail.


3) All necessary payment information, including "Receiver's Bank Information" and "Additional Information", is displayed on the order page. After completing the payment, click [I've Paid].


Step 4


The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as paid. Typically, when using SEPA Instant Transfer, the order is expected to be completed within two hours. Otherwise, it may take 0-2 business days to complete the order.


Step 5


Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous Fiat deposit/withdrawal transactions.


Important Notes


  • This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.
  • Fiat Deposit Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].

Deposit Instructions


1. Please ensure that the bank account used for deposits matches the name on your KYC verification.

2. The final deposit amount will be credited to your MEXC account based on the transfer amount..

3. Only three cancellations are allowed per day.

4. Purchased cryptocurrency will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. We recommend using a bank that supports SEPA-Instant for SEPA orders. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support

Supported Fiat Deposit via SEPA
Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


Popular Articles

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

Placing Different Types of Futures Orders

In the fast-paced cryptocurrency futures market, opening a position is the first step and often the key to success or failure. Many traders, especially beginners, rely only on basic market and limit o

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

Who Owns XRP? Complete Ownership Guide

If you're wondering who owns XRP, you're asking one of the most important questions about this cryptocurrency. Understanding XRP ownership reveals how power and control are distributed across this dig

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

When Was the Ripple (XRP) Ledger First Created?

If you're wondering when the Ripple XRP Ledger was first created, you're not alone. This question confuses many crypto beginners because the story involves multiple dates, different names, and several

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

How to Invest in XRP? Complete Beginner's Guide

Learning how to invest in XRP doesn't have to be complicated. This guide walks you through everything you need to know about buying and investing in XRP cryptocurrency, from setting up your first acco

Hot Crypto Updates

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to MONEROCHAN 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for Monero Chan (MONEROCHAN) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscap

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2026 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2026 Price ForecastLooking ahead to 2026, crypto traders and investors are keen to anticipate where X Bangers (BANGERS) could be heading. 2026 price predictions for BANGERS are

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

X Bangers (BANGERS) 2030 Price Prediction

Introduction to BANGERS 2030 Price ForecastLooking a decade ahead, 2030 price predictions for X Bangers (BANGERS) provide a long-term view of its potential role in the evolving crypto landscape. While

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Wigger Pig (PIGGER) Short-Term Price Prediction

Introduction to PIGGER Short-Term Price PredictionsIn the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, short-term predictions can help traders identify opportunities in daily, weekly, and monthly timeframes. S

Trending News

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Chinese Businessman, She Zhijiang, Extradited After the Exposure of His Scam Empire

Lately, different nations of the world have been working tirelessly and in collaboration with one another to reduce the number of crypto scams and sanction the perpetrators in charge of organizing the

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

U.S. Considers Bitcoin Reserve; Discusses Funding Options

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/us-bitcoin-reserve-discussion/

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

Tron’s dominance is driven by stablecoin activity, particularly Tether’s USDT

According to the 30-day revenue data available on DefiLlama, Tron is the highest-earning blockchain network, generating $35.4 million in protocol revenue, nearly four times Ethereum’s $9.1 million, wh

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentral

Related Articles

Buy Crypto with Bank Transfer: Complete SEPA Payment Guide for Europe

Buy Crypto with Bank Transfer: Complete SEPA Payment Guide for Europe

Key TakeawaysBuy crypto with SEPA transfers for faster processing times (2 hours with SEPA Instant) and lower fees than traditional payment methods.SEPA crypto purchases are available in 30 European c

How to Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card: MEXC Step-by-Step Guide

How to Buy Crypto with Credit/Debit Card: MEXC Step-by-Step Guide

Key TakeawaysMEXC accepts credit and debit cards from Visa and MasterCard networks across 38 supported countries with transparent 2% processing fees.You can buy crypto with credit card on MEXC after c

Fiat Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Fiat Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw fiat to your bank account via SEPA. Please complete your advanced KYC, additional verification, and a fiat deposit before starting

EUR Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

EUR Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw cryptocurrency to your bank account via SEPA. Before starting the EUR withdrawal process, please complete your advanced KYC and mak

Sign Up on MEXC
Sign Up & Receive Up to 10,000 USDT Bonus