Buy Crypto with Bank Transfer: Complete SEPA Payment Guide for Europe

Buy crypto with SEPA transfers for faster processing times (2 hours with SEPA Instant) and lower fees than traditional payment methods.

SEPA crypto purchases are available in 30 European countries with daily limits up to €21,000 and single transactions up to €20,000.

Advanced KYC verification is required and takes approximately 48 hours, unlocking full trading features and 200 BTC withdrawal limits.

Reference codes are mandatory for all SEPA bank transfers to ensure automatic payment matching and avoid processing delays.

Buy crypto with SEPA instant transfers work 24/7 including weekends, while standard SEPA transfers process only during banking hours.





Skip the expensive credit card fees and discover how European crypto buyers save money with SEPA bank transfers. This step-by-step guide shows you exactly how to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies through MEXC using your regular bank account. Get processing times as fast as two hours and with minimal bank transfer fees (varies by bank) - all while avoiding those higher credit card processing fees.





Think of SEPA as Europe's secret weapon for buying crypto affordably. The Single Euro Payments Area connects 30 European countries through one unified payment system, making it dead simple to send euros anywhere in Europe - including to crypto exchanges like MEXC.

Here's what makes SEPA transfers brilliant for crypto purchases: you're using the exact same banking infrastructure you trust for everyday transactions, but now you can access global crypto markets. Check with your bank for current SEPA transfer fees for SEPA transfers, while SEPA transfers often have lower fees than credit cards plus currency conversion charges.

When you buy crypto through MEXC Estonia OÜ via SEPA, you're essentially treating crypto purchases like any other European bank transfer. No fancy payment processors, no currency conversions - just straightforward euro-to-crypto transactions.

Here you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on depositing EUR via SEPA Transfers to MEXC Estonia OÜ. Before you begin your fiat deposit, please complete your Advanced KYC.





Before jumping into your first SEPA crypto purchase, you'll need to tick a few boxes. Unlike some platforms that let you buy crypto with bank transfer no KYC, MEXC requires proper verification - and honestly, that's a good thing for security.

Advanced KYC verification takes approximately 24 hours and involves uploading government ID plus facial recognition. Sounds tedious? Here's why it's worth it: this one-time hassle unlocks daily withdrawal limits up to 200 BTC equivalent and full access to MEXC's trading features.

One crucial detail many people miss - your bank account name must match your KYC verification exactly. MEXC's system automatically rejects transfers from mismatched accounts, so double-check this before starting.

Select [Global Bank Transfer] from the [Buy Crypto] menu in the navigation bar.









The Global Bank Transfer option connects you directly to MEXC's SEPA payment gateway. This processes transfers way faster than traditional international wire transfers - users with SEPA Instant-enabled banks typically see completion within two hours, while standard SEPA transfers finish within 0-2 business days.





S elect EUR as the Fiat currency for the payment. Fill in the amount in EUR to get the real-time quote based on your transaction needs. Proceed to click on Buy Now and you will be redirected to the Order page.

Note: Real-time quote is derived from Reference price from time to time. The final purchase token will be credited to your MEXC account based on the amount transferred and the latest exchange rate.









Here's something important to understand about exchange rates: MEXC uses real-time market rates for SEPA crypto purchases, meaning your final crypto amount depends on market conditions when your transfer processes. During those crazy volatile market periods, the crypto amount you receive might differ from your initial quote. This is exactly why many users prefer SEPA Instant transfers - less time for price swings to mess with your purchase.





Check the Reminder box. Remember to include the Reference Code in the transfer remark when paying for the Fiat order to ensure a successful transaction. Otherwise, your payment might be interrupted. You will have 30 minutes to complete the payment after the Fiat order has been placed. Please arrange your time reasonably to complete the order and the relevant order will expire after the timer ends. All payment information required is displayed on the Order page, including [Receiver's Bank Information] and [Additional Information]. Once you have completed the payment, please proceed to click on the I've paid









Pay attention here - this Reference Code isn't just bureaucracy. It's MEXC's automatic payment matching system that links your bank transfer to your specific crypto order. Think of it as the digital fingerprint that tells MEXC "this €1,000 transfer belongs to John's Bitcoin purchase, not Mary's Ethereum order."

This alphanumeric code must be entered exactly as shown in your bank transfer's reference field. Miss this step, and you're looking at delays while MEXC support manually hunts down your payment among thousands of daily transfers.





The payment will be processed automatically after you mark the order as Paid. Generally, the Fiat order is expected to be completed within two hours if it is through SEPA Instant payment. Otherwise, it is estimated to take 0-2 business days for the completion of the order.









The difference between SEPA Instant and standard SEPA is like choosing between express delivery and regular mail. SEPA Instant transfers work 24/7 - weekends, holidays, middle of the night - typically completing within minutes to two hours. Standard SEPA transfers only process during banking hours on business days, so starting a transfer Friday evening means waiting until Monday.

Quick tip: check your bank's SEPA Instant support before making time-sensitive crypto purchases. When you buy crypto with SEPA instant transfers, you minimize exposure to market volatility.





Check the Orders tab. You may view all of your previous Fiat transactions here.









The Orders tab becomes your crypto purchase diary, showing transfer status, processing timestamps, exchange rates applied, and crypto amounts received. Keep this information handy - it's goldmine for tax reporting and portfolio tracking.





MEXC's SEPA service covers 30 European countries within the Single Euro Payments Area. This includes all EU member states plus Iceland, Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and Luxembourg. Each country has slightly different banking procedures, but all benefit from standardized SEPA processing.





The service is only available to KYC users in the Supported Countries. Deposit limit: [Maximum Single Transaction Limit 20,000 EUR] ; [Maximum Daily Limit 21,000 EUR]

These limits aren't arbitrary - they comply with European anti-money laundering regulations while providing substantial capacity for most crypto investors. The €20,000 single transaction limit (roughly $21,500) handles significant crypto investments, while the €21,000 daily limit allows multiple transactions within regulatory compliance.

Need higher limits? Contact MEXC support about institutional account options.

Please ensure that the bank account you're sending from is under the same name as your KYC name. Please ensure that you use the correct Reference Code for the transfer. Otherwise, the transfer may fail. The final purchase token will be credited to your MEXC account based on the amount transferred and the latest exchange rate. Only 3 cancellations are allowed per day. The purchased crypto will be credited to your MEXC account within 2 business days. Banks with SEPA-Instant support are recommended to use for the payment of the SEPA order. View the list of the Banks with SEPA-Instant support.





Transfer delays usually happen for predictable reasons. If your transfer hasn't appeared after expected processing times, start with the basics: verify you included the Reference Code correctly. Then contact your bank to confirm the transfer went through and wasn't blocked by fraud prevention systems.

Some banks get nervous about first-time crypto-related transfers and require telephone confirmation. Others might temporarily block transfers to new recipients as a security measure. MEXC support can track transfers using your Reference Code and bank transaction details.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

European banks across these 30 countries offer varying levels of instant transfer support. Many major European banks provide SEPA Instant services, enabling faster crypto purchases. Check with your specific bank regarding SEPA Instant availability and associated fees.





SEPA crypto transfers generally offer significant cost advantages when you buy crypto SEPA compared to credit card purchases. Most European banks charge minimal fees for SEPA transfers within the eurozone, while credit card purchases often incur 2-3% processing fees plus potential foreign exchange charges.

However, specific costs vary between banks and payment methods, so verify current fees with your financial institution. MEXC doesn't charge additional fees for SEPA deposits beyond what your bank imposes.





MEXC processes SEPA transfers through established European banking partnerships and requires Advanced KYC verification for all users. The platform implements standard security measures including two-factor authentication and transaction monitoring. Always research current service status before making transfers.





First, verify you included the correct Reference Code in your bank transfer. Check with your bank to confirm the transfer was sent successfully and not blocked by security systems. Some banks require telephone confirmation for first-time crypto-related transfers. Contact MEXC support with your Reference Code and bank transaction details if needed.





The Reference Code serves as MEXC's automatic payment matching system, linking your specific bank transfer to your crypto purchase order. Without this exact code in your transfer's reference field, MEXC cannot automatically process your payment, leading to delays requiring manual intervention.





Banks may decline cryptocurrency-related transfers due to internal risk policies, especially for first-time transactions. Some require prior notification or telephone confirmation for crypto purchases. Transfers may also be blocked if account names don't match exactly, daily limits are exceeded, or fraud detection systems flag unusual activity.





When you buy crypto with SEPA instant transfers, transactions typically complete within two hours, while standard SEPA transfers take 0-2 business days. Processing speed depends on your bank's capabilities and instant transfer support. Weekend or holiday transfers using standard SEPA may experience delays until the next business day.





MEXC allows up to 3 order cancellations per day, but only before completing the actual bank transfer. Once your bank processes the SEPA transfer, the transaction cannot be reversed through MEXC's system - you'd need customer support assistance.





If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.