EUR Withdraw via Bank Transfer - SEPA

Jul 16, 2025MEXC
Here, you will find a detailed step-by-step guide on how to withdraw cryptocurrency to your bank account via SEPA. Before starting the EUR withdrawal process, please complete your advanced KYC and make an EUR deposit.


Step 1


1. Click on [Buy Crypto] in the top navigation bar, then select [EUR Deposit]. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via the https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange.


2. Select the [Withdrawal] tab to start your EUR withdrawal transaction. Alternatively, you can access the trading page via the https://otc.mexc.com/faitReChange.

Step 2


Receiving Account: You can choose the account previously used for EUR deposits.


Step 3


1. Enter the EUR withdrawal amount as the corresponding fiat currency.

2. Select the receiving account where you intend to receive the payment from MEXC Estonia OÜ.

3. Click to continue. For the first withdrawal, a disclaimer will be displayed. Upon confirmation, the order details will appear.


Step 4


1. Confirm the order details in the confirmation pop-up.

2. Enter the six (6)-digit Google Authenticator 2FA security code from the Google Authenticator app (or switch to mobile/email verification). For a full guide, please refer to Release of tokens in P2P is now secure! Next, click [Yes] to proceed with the EUR transaction.


Step 5


Your EUR has been processed! The funds are expected to be deposited into your designated payment account within 2 business days.


Step 6


Check the "Orders" tab. Here, you can view all your previous EUR deposit/withdrawal transactions.


Important Notes


  • This service is only available to KYC users from supported countries/regions.
  • EUR Withdrawal Limits: [Maximum per transaction: 20,000 EUR]; [Daily maximum: 200,000 EUR].


Supported EUR Withdraw via SEPA
Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein

If you have any questions, feel free to submit an OTC ticket for consultation.


