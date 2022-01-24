How to deposit Crypto by Crypto

Log into MEXC account on www.mexc.com, click on [Wallet] - [Overview]

Please click on the [Deposit] button; select the token to be deposited.

The following takes Tether(USDT) as an example to explain the corresponding steps.

After choosing token USDT, ‘USDT Available Network’ will be shown in the [Network] column.

Please ensure that the correct network is chosen. Transferring through the incorrect network will possibly result in irreversible fund loss. Please consult MEXC's official online customer service team, for any confusion about the blockchain network,

Suppose you have never obtained a deposit address before, please click on ‘click to generate the address’ to obtain an address under the network and the token you have chosen.

Suppose you have chosen ‘USDT’ token and ‘TRC-20’ as your deposit network, the coming up QR code and letter string correspond to be USDT-TRC20 address under your MEXC account. Please click the copy button to copy the USDT-TRC20 deposit address to the clipboard so that you will be able to paste it into the withdrawal address bar from where you send out your token.

*Besides, you may also deposit to MEXC by scanning the QR code where you withdraw.

Some tokens and networks, like EOS, require users to fill in both Address and Memo tag at the same time. When you see the prompt: Please enter both address and Memo to deposit, please ensure to fill in this Memo, otherwise, the "Token" will be lost!

You may view the historical deposit records in ‘Recent Deposit ‘ at the bottom of this deposit interface and check current deposit progress.

Carrying out a deposit requires network confirmations. The deposit will be credited to your account after the fulfillment of the confirmation. Please check it in your "Spot Account".

1.Please ensure that the correct type of crypto is transferred to the stated address. Transferring the wrong type of crypto will result in irreversible fund loss.

2.Please note that there is a minimum deposit amount. Deposits less than the minimum amount will not be captured and cannot be recovered.

3.Please ensure that you have confirmed the deposit address and network every time you make a deposit. Minority deposit addresses might be changed when their token is going through rename or update.

4.After you initiate a deposit, it needs to go through block confirmation. If you choose the ERC20 address, you will be prompted that 12 network confirmations are required. The token will not be credited until the confirmation is completed. If you don't receive the token after deposit, it might be because the transaction has not been confirmed by the block network, and the network confirmation time of the block transaction is uncertain, please wait patiently. You are free to check the transaction status in your deposit history.

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.