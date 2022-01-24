Kick-start Spot Trading

Spot tradings are transactions between buyers and sellers of cryptocurrencies at a consistent price. Most of the cryptocurrency asset transactions are usually priced using the stablecoin Tether (USDT) as the price unit, and most trading pairs are also exchanged with ·, such as BTC/USDT and ETH/USDT. Usually, we use USDT to buy BTC or use BTC to trade to USDT, which does not involve any futures or leverage. More importantly, it is delivered on the spot, so it is called spot trading.
Spot trading has its advantages of convenience, speeding, and lower cost. Instead of using fiat to exchange for cryptocurrencies, you only need to hold cryptocurrencies to exchange the crypto assets you want to hold.
For example, if you hold Bitcoin and want to buy Ethereum, you only need to exchange it through the spot trading pair of BTC/ETH, and you only need to pay the fee once.
In addition, spot trading also has favorable characteristics of stronger anonymity and the convenience of encrypted asset conversion.
Step 1: Log in to MEXC Website, click on Trade - Spot on the top menu bar and go to the spot trading page
Step 2: Spot trading Interface Introduction
(1). Market PriceTrading volume of trading pair in 24 hours
(2). Asks (Sell orders) book
(3). Bids (Buy orders) book
(4). Candlestick chart and Technical Indicators
(5). Trading Type: Spot / ETF / Margin / Futures / OTC
(6). Type of order: Limit / Market / Stop-limit
(7). Buy Cryptocurrency
(8). Sell Cryptocurrency
(9). Market and Trading pairs.
(10). Market latest completed transaction
(11). Your Limit Order / Stop-limit Order / Order History
Step 3: Transfer Funds to Spot Account
Before you can start spot trading, you need to have crypto in your spot account. You can buy crypto via different methods.
Step 4: Buy Crypto
Step 5: Sell Crypto
You can try to trade with USDT in the MEXC spot market, and successfully purchase your first crypto asset other than USDT. In addition to spot trading, MEXC provides other products such as futures trading, ETF trading, and margin trading. You can click on recommended relevant articles to learn more about them.
Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.