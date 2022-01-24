mexc
A step-by-step tutorial to buy Bitcoin in one minute.
 

Step 1 

"Login" your MEXC account, then enter to https://otc.mexc.com/trade/buy-usdt

 

mceclip1.png

 

 

Step 2

Complete the identity authentication first, and then complete the payment method binding and activation.

mceclip11.png

Authentication KYC

mceclip12.png

  1. Please fill in your personal information according to relevant requirements
  2. Please upload your relevant documents and  photos , thenclick "Submit"

Note:  Only support pictures and the size does not exceed 1M, to ensure that the pictures are clear and without exposure

     3.Wait for the audit result

 

If you registered by email, please get your audit result by email

If you registered by mobile phone, please get your audit result by SMS

 

Step 3

Do note that different service providers support different modes of payment and may have differing fees and rates.

mceclip2.png

 

Click to enter "Buy Coins" - "P2P Markets"  to enter the transaction interface.

[Or directly enter the URL https://otc.mexc.com/trade/buy-usdt ]

Please note: OTC users have a withdrawal limit of T+1.

 

Flash Trading [The system automatically matches eligible merchants]

mceclip4.png

mceclip7.png

 

 

Single Orders [Choose eligible merchants by yourself]

mceclip14.png

 Step 4

on the order details page, confirm the payment amount (total price) and payment method

mceclip6.png

1. Within the time limit, select a payment method to complete the payment, then click         "I have completed the transfer", and then confirm twice

 

(Please note that you need to transfer directly to the seller through online banking, mobile banking, or other third-party payment platforms according to the seller's payment method. If you have already transferred to the seller, do not click "Cancel Transaction" unless your payment account has been Received a refund from the seller, if you did not pay, please do not click the "Confirm" button of the payment confirmation, which is not allowed by the trading rules).

 

2. If you encounter any problems in the transaction, you can contact the seller in the chat window on the right

 

 Step 5

After the seller releases the coins, the transaction is successful.

You can check it in your "Assets" above the button then click "Transfer" to transfer coins to a certain trading account;

you can check the assets you just purchased from the P2P market, and make transfer from Fiat Account to Spot Account/Margin Account/Futures Account.

 

mceclip10.png

Buy BTC in Spot Trading, mceclip13.png    

Closing thoughts

You can buy USDT in the MEXC OTC market and then buy BTC in the spot market, or you can directly buy BTC in the OTC market. The advantage of buying BTC is that it can be traded as a chip in a coin-margined contract. You can click on the relevant article recommendation to view their specific trading methods.

 

Disclaimer: Trading crypto involves significant risk and can result in the loss of your invested capital. The materials are not related to the provision of advice regarding investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, consulting, or any other related services and are not recommendations to buy, sell, or hold any asset. MEXC Learn solely provides information, but not financial advice. You should ensure that you fully understand the risk involved before investing.

 

