A step-by-step tutorial to buy Bitcoin in one minute.

"Login" your MEXC account, then enter to https://otc.mexc.com/trade/buy-usdt

Complete the identity authentication first, and then complete the payment method binding and activation.

Authentication KYC

Please fill in your personal information according to relevant requirements Please upload your relevant documents and photos , thenclick "Submit"

Note: Only support pictures and the size does not exceed 1M, to ensure that the pictures are clear and without exposure

3.Wait for the audit result

If you registered by email, please get your audit result by email

If you registered by mobile phone, please get your audit result by SMS

Do note that different service providers support different modes of payment and may have differing fees and rates.

Click to enter "Buy Coins" - "P2P Markets" to enter the transaction interface.

[Or directly enter the URL https://otc.mexc.com/trade/buy-usdt ]

Please note: OTC users have a withdrawal limit of T+1.

Flash Trading [The system automatically matches eligible merchants]

Single Orders [Choose eligible merchants by yourself]

on the order details page, confirm the payment amount (total price) and payment method

1. Within the time limit, select a payment method to complete the payment, then click "I have completed the transfer", and then confirm twice

(Please note that you need to transfer directly to the seller through online banking, mobile banking, or other third-party payment platforms according to the seller's payment method. If you have already transferred to the seller, do not click "Cancel Transaction" unless your payment account has been Received a refund from the seller, if you did not pay, please do not click the "Confirm" button of the payment confirmation, which is not allowed by the trading rules).

2. If you encounter any problems in the transaction, you can contact the seller in the chat window on the right

After the seller releases the coins, the transaction is successful.

You can check it in your "Assets" above the button then click "Transfer" to transfer coins to a certain trading account;

you can check the assets you just purchased from the P2P market, and make transfer from Fiat Account to Spot Account/Margin Account/Futures Account.

Buy BTC in Spot Trading,