Unlocking the Potential of the MX Token Copy









MX is the native utility token issued by MEXC, powering the MEXC ecosystem. The MEXC platform offers a secure and convenient trading environment for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Furthermore, users who hold MX Token can enjoy extra benefits.













MX token holders are entitled to exclusive monthly airdrop activities. Navigate to the "Spot" tab on the MEXC homepage and select [Launchpad] and [Kickstarter] to participate in these events and win exciting rewards.









Participating in Launchpad allows you to receive airdrop rewards for new tokens free of charge. Join the Kickstarter Airdrop to distribute USDT and other new tokens, and the MX tokens in these activities will not be locked. You can engage in all qualifying Launchpad and Kickstarter Airdrop initiatives at the same time.





Please be aware that there are participation thresholds for both Launchpad and Kickstarter activities. To participate, users must meet specific requirements for MX token holdings and duration. The more MX you invest in the activities, the higher the corresponding commitment coefficient, leading to more substantial rewards in the end.













After enabling the MX Deduction feature, when conducting spot trading, MX will be used first for fee payment, with a 20% discount. If your available MX is insufficient to cover the fees, the system automatically switches to the platform's default fee rate. If you hold a spot position of 1,000 MX or more for 15 consecutive days, you can enjoy a 100% discount on spot trading fees.





When you transfer MX to your futures account, you can use MX to pay for your USDT-M futures trading fees using the MX Deduction feature, with a 10% discount.













The MEXC platform provides a referral commission system. By inviting friends to trade on MEXC, you earn a commission calculated as a percentage of their trading volume. This commission is not a one-time settlement: for each transaction your friend completes, you receive a commission based on their trading volume. The more MX tokens you hold, the higher the commission percentage you can earn, reaching a maximum of 70%.





Go to the top right corner of the MEXC platform homepage, click on the [User Icon], choose [Referral], and on the invitation page, copy the Referral Code or Referral Link to send to your friends, inviting them to trade on the MEXC platform.





















According to an analysis of MEXC's internal data, from January to November 2023, a total of 1113 airdrop events were conducted, averaging 111.3 events per month. The total prize pool amounted to approximately 130 million USD, with an average monthly pool exceeding 11 million USD.





If you met the participation criteria from November 24-30, you would have been able to participate in more than 28 Kickstarter and Launchpad events, providing an annualized yield of more than 68%.









Inviting friends to become MEXCers will earn you a specific commission percentage for every transaction they make. For details on the commission rates corresponding to different MX holdings, refer to the chart below.





If invited after 20:00 (UTC+8) on August 30, 2022 (current ratio):

Recommended Daily MX Holdings Referral Commission (%) < 20,000 MX 30% > 20000MX 70%





If invited before August 30, 2022, 20:00 (UTC+8):

Recommended daily MX holdings Referral Commission (%) < 500 MX 10% 500-5000 MX 20% 5000-20000MX 30% > 20000MX 70%





Spot commission rewards will be issued after 00:00 (UTC+8) on the following day, while futures commission rewards will be distributed after 08:00 (UTC+8) on the next day. The actual payout time may have some delays, with the next day's actual payout time being the reference. Commission rewards will be credited to your MEXC spot account, and you can check your commission records through the MEXC referral commission interface.









The most direct source of value for a token comes from the fluctuation in its own price, and MX is no exception. In the first quarter of 2023, MX saw its highest growth rate, reaching 330%. As of now, MX's price has surged by over 265% in 2023. As a long-term holder of MX, you can profit from its price appreciation. The more you hold, the lower your entry cost, leading to higher returns.





Additionally, MX tokens benefit from a periodic burning mechanism to stabilize their value. The supply of MX is controlled by MEXC's regular token burning. When tokens are burned, the circulating supply decreases, increasing scarcity. Increased scarcity often leads to price appreciation, making MX relatively less prone to devaluation compared to cryptocurrencies without a burning mechanism.





The MEXC platform allocates 40% of its profits to the purchase and burning of MX tokens. In the first three quarters of 2023, MEXC platform has burned approximately 5.32 million MX tokens in total. The goal is to maintain the circulating supply of MX tokens at 100 million. You can check the burning records by selecting "Spot" in the top navigation bar on the homepage, then choosing "MX Zone," and clicking "View Burn History" on the MX Zone page for data insights.









Holding MX serves not only as a form of investment but also as a tool for financial management. Beyond the MEXC platform, MX tokens are presently featured on prominent centralized exchanges, such as Huobi and Bybit, enhancing MX Token's market liquidity and expanding its potential holder base. This acknowledgment of market value is expected to influence the price of MX tokens over time.





Disclaimer: This information does not provide advice on investment, taxation, legal, financial, accounting, or any other related services, nor does it constitute advice to purchase, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides information for reference purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. The platform is not responsible for users' investment decisions.