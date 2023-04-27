KOL Creator Alliance Reward System





















Select a Topic: Each month, we will provide creators with a choice of several topics. Creators then choose one of the topics and create corresponding content.

Publish the Article on Your Social Media Platform: After creating the content, release it to your chosen social media account.

Share the Link with MEXC: After publishing, share the link to your content with us. At the end of the month, we will evaluate all the content and announce the results.









2.1 Each participant has the opportunity to win rewards for their content. Every month, prizes will be awarded to the top 5 content creators in each language.

Grand Prize 500USDT 1 Winner Runner-up 400USDT 1 Winner Honorable Mention 300USDT per winner

3 Winners

Other qualified but non-winning creators will receive a futures bonus of 20USDT per person as a participation prize.





2.2 Social media platform rewards：





If the participants share their own MEXC articles on their social media platforms, they can get the following rewards.

The number of followers is used as a standard for additional bonus. Rewards can be obtained if you meet one of the criteria:

The followers on social media platforms > 10,000 500usdt 5000<The followers on social media platforms <10000 300usdt 1000<The followers on social media platforms <5000 200usdt 500<The followers on social media platforms <1000 100usdt





Social Media Engagement Award

This award is for users to share their own MEXC articles on social media engaging with the followers. The engagement such as retweet, comment and likes of this article is also a kind of additional reward. The corresponding rewards can be obtained if you meet one of the criteria:

The engagements( reteet,comment,like)>1000 500usdt 500<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<1000 300usdt 100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<500 200usdt 100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<200 100usdt





2.3 MEXC Sharing Award:





We post relevant articles on the official Twitter of MEXC. The engagement (reposts, comments, and likes) of the article in 7 days is regarded as a kind of additional reward, and corresponding rewards can be obtained if the content meets the following criteria:

The engagements( reteet,comment,like)>1000 500usdt 500<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<1000 300usdt 100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<500 200usdt 100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<200 100usdt

Each reward is independent. If the user meets the above three rewards at the same time, the rewards will be accumulated.













The program accepts content in 7 languages(Tradidtional Chinese, English,Japanese,Korean, Russian, Vietnamese,Turkish).Articles in each language will be judged by native-speakers. The criteria are as follows, 2 points for each and a total of 10 points:

Evalation Creterias Points Evalation Details Relevance with MEXC 2 1.Whether it is about MEXC, if not, this item is 0 points 2.Whether the related content of MEXC is positive, if it is negative, this item is 0 points Does the content accurately reflect the topic? 2 1.Whether it is selected from the topics, if not, this item is 0 2.Whether to focus on keywords to create articles, or simply build sentences？ Is the logic of the article clear？ 2 1.The writing is fluent, in line with the norms of the local language, and there is no word order barrier 2.The article has a hierarchical structure and the language is concise Whether it is communicative and educational 2 1.Whether the article is knowledge-educating 2.Is the article easy to understand and easy to share? Creativity 2 1.Are there any creative points？ 2.Is the article eye-catching, whether there are comparisons, examples, pictures, etc？













Creators will be contacted via the email address or Telegram account provided by the user.

By participating, creators agree to grant MEXC the right to use, edit, and distribute all winning articles.

Every month, creators will produce content based on their chosen topic.

MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of this event and to cancel or modify the rules at its discretion.















