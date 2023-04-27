mexc
KOL Creator Alliance Reward System

2023.04.27 MEXC
Share




1.How to Participate



  • Select a Topic: Each month, we will provide creators with a choice of several topics. Creators then choose one of the topics and create corresponding content.
  • Publish the Article on Your Social Media Platform: After creating the content, release it to your chosen social media account.
  • Share the Link with MEXC: After publishing, share the link to your content with us. At the end of the month, we will evaluate all the content and announce the results.


2.Reward Arrangement


2.1 Each participant has the opportunity to win rewards for their content. Every month, prizes will be awarded to the top 5 content creators in each language.
Grand Prize
500USDT
1 Winner
Runner-up
400USDT
1 Winner
Honorable Mention
300USDT per winner

3 Winners
Other qualified but non-winning creators will receive a futures bonus of 20USDT per person as a participation prize.


2.2 Social media platform rewards：


If the participants share their own MEXC articles on their social media platforms, they can get the following rewards.
  • The number of followers is used as a standard for additional bonus. Rewards can be obtained if you meet one of the criteria:
The followers on social media platforms > 10,000500usdt
5000<The followers on social media platforms <10000300usdt
1000<The followers on social media platforms <5000200usdt
500<The followers on social media platforms <1000100usdt


  • Social Media Engagement Award
This award is for users to share their own MEXC articles on social media engaging with the followers. The engagement such as retweet, comment and likes of this article is also a kind of additional reward. The corresponding rewards can be obtained if you meet one of the criteria:
The engagements( reteet,comment,like)>1000500usdt
500<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<1000300usdt
100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<500200usdt
100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<200100usdt


2.3 MEXC Sharing Award:


We post relevant articles on the official Twitter of MEXC. The engagement (reposts, comments, and likes) of the article in 7 days is regarded as a kind of additional reward, and corresponding rewards can be obtained if the content meets the following criteria:
The engagements( reteet,comment,like)>1000500usdt
500<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<1000300usdt
100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<500200usdt
100<The engagements( reteet,comment,like)<200100usdt
Each reward is independent. If the user meets the above three rewards at the same time, the rewards will be accumulated.


3.Evaluation Criteria


The program accepts content in 7 languages(Tradidtional Chinese, English,Japanese,Korean, Russian, Vietnamese,Turkish).Articles in each language will be judged by native-speakers. The criteria are as follows, 2 points for each and a total of 10 points:
Evalation CreteriasPointsEvalation Details
Relevance with MEXC21.Whether it is about MEXC, if not, this item is 0 points
2.Whether the related content of MEXC is positive, if it is negative, this item is 0 points
Does the content accurately reflect the topic? 21.Whether it is selected from the topics, if not, this item is 0
2.Whether to focus on keywords to create articles, or simply build sentences？
Is the logic of the article clear？21.The writing is fluent, in line with the norms of the local language, and there is no word order barrier
2.The article has a hierarchical structure and the language is concise
Whether it is communicative and educational21.Whether the article is knowledge-educating
2.Is the article easy to understand and easy to share?
Creativity21.Are there any creative points？
2.Is the article eye-catching, whether there are comparisons, examples, pictures, etc？


4.Event Rules


  • Creators will be contacted via the email address or Telegram account provided by the user.
  • By participating, creators agree to grant MEXC the right to use, edit, and distribute all winning articles.
  • Every month, creators will produce content based on their chosen topic.
  • MEXC reserves the right to final interpretation of this event and to cancel or modify the rules at its discretion.




