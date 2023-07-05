mexc
How to Earn Profits for Free Using Futures Bonuses

How to Earn Profits for Free Using Futures Bonuses

#Basic
#Futures
#Beginners
2023.07.5
1. What is the futures bonus


1.1 Futures Bonus vs Crypto Assets


  • Withdrawal: Crypto assets can be withdrawn; futures bonus cannot be withdrawn. After using futures bonuses for futures trading, if futures trades make profits, the profits will become assets and can be withdrawn.
  • Purpose: The crypto assets deposited by MEXCers can be used to pay for all services on MEXC. The futures bonus can ONLY be used for futures trading, for example, to offset trading fees, trading losses, and funding fees in futures trading.
  • Transfer: Before the futures bonus is exhausted by MEXCers, any asset transfers out of the futures account before the bonus is used up will result in the forfeiture of the bonus.
  • Valid time: The assets of MEXCers can be stored in the MEXC wallet indefinitely. The futures bonus is valid for 15days. Any unused bonus will be automatically revoked 15 days after issuance.
For more details about the MEXC Futures Bonus, please refer to theAnnouncement.

2. How to claim futures bonus


2.1 From MEXC App


Entering homepage of the MEXC App, and MEXCers can claim futures bonuses from three entrances: Bonus, Daily Reward, and Futures M-Day.


2.1.1 Bonus (Claim 1,000 USDT Bonus at ease)


  • After entering Daily Reward, tap Trade to participate in the event

  • Event Rules: Get futures bonuses by completing different futures trading tasks.


2.1.2 Daily Reward (Futures leaderboard)


  • After entering Bonus, tap Trade Now to participate in the event

  • Event Details:

1. Share up to 15,000 USDT bonus prize pool every day!

2. Event Period: each event has a different time period, daily 00:00:00-24:00:00

3. Event Content: During the event, based on the daily PNL ranking, the top 100 users will share the bonus pool (Futures trading volume on the day ≥ 60,000USDT). Bonus will be distributed daily.

4. Event rewards: Compete with other Traders — Become one of MEXC Top Traders! The top MEXCer will receive a bonus of up to 1,800USDT. During the event, we will rank each MEXCer daily based on PNL.

For more details about the MEXC Futures Leaderboard, please refer to the latest activities.


2.1.3 Futures M-Day


  • After entering the "M-Day Contract Session", click "Register to Win Rewards" to participate in the event

  • Event Rules: Get futures bonuses by completing different levels of futures trading volumes.


2.2 From MEXC


Entering the homepage of MEXC, MEXCers can claim futures bonuses from three entrances: Bonus, Daily Reward, and Futures M-Day.

2.2.1 Claim 1,000 USDT Bonus at ease


  • Enter Events Calendar Center, and click Get $1,000, and then Trade to participate in the event
  • Event Rules: Get futures bonuses by completing different futures trading tasks.



2.2.2 Futures leaderboard


  • After entering Bonus, tap Trade Now to participate in the event

  • Event Details:

1. Share up to 15,000 USDT bonus prize pool every day!

2. Event Period: each event has a different time period, daily 00:00:00-24:00:00

3. Event Content: During the event, based on the daily PNL ranking, the top 100 users will share the bonus pool (Futures trading volume on the day ≥ 60,000USDT). Bonus will be distributed daily.

4. Event rewards: Compete with other Traders — Become one of MEXC Top Traders! The top MEXCer will receive a bonus of up to 1,800USDT. During the event, we will rank each MEXCer daily based on PNL.

For more details about the MEXC Futures Leaderboard, please refer to the latest activities.


2.2.3 Futures M-Day


  • After entering the "M-Day Contract Session", click "Register to Win Rewards" to participate in the event

  • Event Rules: Get futures bonuses by completing different levels of futures trading volumes.



3. How to check my bonus


3.1 From MEXC App


  • If MEXCers enter from the MEXC App, please tap Wallets and Futures respectively. MEXCers can check futures bonuses from the panel.


3.2 From MEXC


  • If MEXCers enter from MEXC, please click Wallet and Future respectively. MEXCers can check futures bonuses from Asset List.


4. Conclusion


  • If MEXCers are interested in other activities to claim futures bonuses, please constantly follow MEXC Event Calendar Center.


  • By participating in events through the MEXC community and social media such as MEXC Learn's L2E event and futures PNL image sharing events, traders have the chance to receive futures bonuses.

