Event Zone/Celebrating...at the Core

Celebrating 7 Years of MEXC: Building the Future of Crypto Infrastructure with "More" at the Core

Beginner
Jul 16, 2025MEXC
0m
#Popular Events#Industry Buzz
As MEXC celebrates its seventh anniversary, it continues to embrace “more” as its core strategy—forging a path of innovation across the expanding universe of digital finance. Over the past seven years, MEXC has grown into more than just a trading platform—it's evolved into a multidimensional crypto ecosystem, where diversity runs through every line of code like lifeblood.

1. Hot Token Matrix: Building a Marketplace of Digital Assets


With 2,905 Spot trading pairs and 1,130 Futures tokens, MEXC stands firmly as a global leader in the number of listed hot tokens. But this isn't just a matter of volume—it's a reflection of real-time market intelligence.


From the steady rhythm of Bitcoin to the explosive growth of altcoins, from the transformative innovation of DeFi to the breakout momentum of GameFi, MEXC has woven a network not just of trading pairs but of pathways toward financial freedom.


Our ever-evolving token library acts as a finely tuned blockchain radar. Behind each weekly new listing is a professional team working 24/7, scanning global project trends, leveraging AI algorithms, and engaging community feedback. This "diverse yet refined" philosophy allows beginners to build diversified portfolios effortlessly, while experienced traders uncover high-potential gems in emerging niches.

2. Airdrop Feast: Creating a Value Discovery Engine


In the MEXC ecosystem, airdrops are more than occasional bonuses—they're a cornerstone of value discovery. Over the past year, 1,886 airdrop events have illuminated the space, averaging over 200 per month. These events form the most densely connected value network in the industry.


A total reward pool of 107 million USDT has nurtured participants with returns as high as 42.47% APY—a figure that surpasses not only traditional investment channels but also most crypto funds.


Our airdrop strategy is designed with multidimensional foresight: from supporting major blockchain ecosystems to early-stage backing of emerging sectors; from inclusive public distributions to exclusive campaigns for high-net-worth users. Each event serves as a stress test for innovation, helping premium projects achieve cold-start traction while giving users early access to cutting-edge developments.

3. Ecosystem Evolution: From Trading Platform to Value Co-Creation


Reflecting on our journey, MEXC's commitment to "more" has borne significant fruit: strategic alliances with over 50 public chains, the launch of 10+ in-house DeFi products, and a user network extending across 200+ countries.


And this is just the beginning. With the rollout of our 7th-generation intelligent trading system, MEXC Launchpool emerging as a top-tier token launchpad, and our DEX platform surpassing $10 million in daily volume, a grander vision is now taking shape.


To mark this milestone, we’ve prepared a universe of surprises: a multi-million USDT trading competition, NFT mystery box airdrop events, affiliate commission programs, and an exclusive 8,000 USDT welcome package for new users. These are more than just numbers—they are living proof of MEXC's thriving ecosystem and its commitment to user empowerment.
Seven years of blockchain evolution have led to multidimensional synergy. Within the MEXC ecosystem, every number pulses with innovation, and every chain connects to the future. By continually building a next-gen digital finance infrastructure—driven by openness, diversity, and user empowerment—we are nurturing a global crypto community poised to thrive.

This 7th anniversary marks not an end, but the beginning of a new chapter. With "more" as our compass, we set sail into the boundless ocean of blockchain possibilities.


