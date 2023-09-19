Introduction to MEXC Futures Events





In an effort to distribute benefits, the MEXC exchange offers a diverse range of futures events for both new and existing users. These futures events can be broadly divided into several types: 1. "Claim 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus," 2. MEXC Monthly Futures Competition, 3. Futures M-Day, 4. MEXC Weekly Futures Event, 5. MEXC Futures Leaderboard, 6. Leverage Challenge, and 7. Super X-Game. In this article, we will provide a brief overview of these futures events on MEXC to help you understand their significance.





1. "Claim 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus"





The transfer and trading tasks in this event are designed for new users, offering high rewards with straightforward conditions. New users who meet the conditions within 48 hours can even enjoy double rewards. Additionally, existing users who have completed KYC verification on the platform can also participate in this event. For instance, by inviting a new user to complete KYC verification and participate in futures trading with volume ≥ 10,000 USDT, both parties can receive a 5 USDT bonus. To explore more futures bonus-related tasks, please refer to Futures Bonus













2. MEXC Monthly Futures Competition





MEXC Monthly Futures Competition is a regular monthly event that consists of activities such as Spin The Wheel lucky draws, daily checkpoint challenges, daily trading volume ranking rewards, and PNL ranking rewards (the PNL ranking rewards are worth 10% of the total prize pool and will be distributed after the event concludes). Currently, the MEXC Monthly Futures Competition is in full swing, and we invite you to register for participation and win a share of the rewards!

Note: The rules for upcoming futures competitions are subject to change. Please stay tuned for our event updates.





3. Futures M-Day M-Day





M-Day is a unique futures event on MEXC, where users who trade USDT-M futures can participate in a lucky draw for a chance to win futures bonus rewards. These bonuses can be used as margin, and any profits generated can be withdrawn. Users who meet the 30,000 USDT trading volume requirement will receive 1 lucky draw ticket. The higher your trading volume, the more the lucky draw tickets you can receive, increasing your chances of winning. Trading volumes of other products, such as spot trading, will not be considered for this event. For detailed steps on how to participate in M-Day, please refer to How to Participate in M-Day





Note: Coin-M perpetual futures trading volume might be included in the statistics for M-Day events in the future. Please stay tuned to our page for introduction updates.









4. MEXC Weekly Futures Event





MEXC Weekly Futures Event is a futures event that runs weekly from Monday to Friday. It offers a total weekly reward of up to 60,000 USDT in bonus, and both new and existing users can participate in the event. In early August 2023, MEXC Weekly Futures Event was upgraded to introduce daily check-in rewards that users can claim by completing trading volume tasks. This is the only regular event on MEXC that requires registration. We welcome you to register for participation in the event.





5. MEXC Futures Leaderboard





In MEXC Futures Leaderboard, users are ranked based on their PNL amounts, with the top 100 users eligible to receive PNL amount ranking rewards. In the brand-new MEXC Futures Leaderboard, these top 100 users are also ranked based on their trading volume. Once a user enters the PNL amount ranking, they unlock the trading volume ranking, allowing them to receive trading volume ranking rewards in addition to PNL amount ranking rewards. This is a regular weekly event, and users do not need to register for participation. Users are only required to trade any USDT-M or Coin-M perpetual futures on MEXC during the week to qualify for event participation and stand a chance to rank in top 100 to receive rewards!





6. Leverage Challenge





MEXC Futures Leverage Challenge is held sporadically and typically involves multiple futures trading pairs, such as BLZUSDT, SOLUSDT, ETHUSDT, AKROUSDT, XRPUSDT, and MATICUSDT, among others. Registration is not required for participation in this event. Users who trade any of the event trading pairs during the event period are automatically considered participants. Leverage Challenge usually includes exclusive rewards for new users and a competition based on futures trading volume.





7. Super X-Game





Super X-Game is a regular futures event introduced by MEXC, and participants are automatically registered when they complete a futures trade with ≥ 21x leverage. In the newly upgraded Super X-Game event, you can receive different trading rewards by completing trades in various trading volume levels. Additionally, the Super X-Game prize pool is determined based on the number of valid participants, with a larger prize pool for a higher number of participants. The division of the bonus pool is determined by the trading volume ranking. For specific event rules, please refer to the details page





For more detailed information, you click on [Futures] - [Futures Events] on the MEXC website, or tap on [More] - [Rewards] on the app. We welcome you to register for participation in the events!



