mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download and experience seamless trading on the MEXC App
Can't download?
Windows ClientView More
EnglishUSD
GuideGroup not foundArticles

Deviation Rate (BIAS)

2022.11.7 MEXC
Share

13.png
Definition

BIAS refers to deviation rate, which indicate the degree of deviation between the crypto closing price and its moving average in a certain period. It is calculated in terms of percentage difference. To some extent, the moving average of one certain cryptocurrency’s price is the cost that traders are willing pay. The deviation rate represents the average return for each investor.

How to use it on MEXC trading platform?

BIAS indicator can be above zero, below zero or zero itself:

  1. If one crypto price is moving above its moving average, BIAS value is positive.
  2. Instead, When the price is falling below the moving average, the value is negative.
  3. However, if the price is consistent with the moving average, the value is exactly the zero.

Entry Points

  1. Bullish Trend

When the BIAS is below the negative parameter, this is a buy signal since the target crypto has been oversold. Traders can open a calling financial position.

  1. Bearish Trend

When the BIAS is above the positive parameter, this is a sell signal since this asset has been overbought. This can be regarded as a put opportunity.

Advantages vs Disadvantages

  1. BIAS can assist the shortcomings in trend indicators, such as moving average. It is because that it can reflect overbought and oversold areas.
  2. BIAS cannot show the exact points for calling and putting.
  3. BIAS is ineffective for speculative cryptocurrencies. Those assets fall and rise so sharply that BIAS rate will have extreme values.
  4. If BIAS value is 0, the price will move in sideway.
  5. The cross of BIAS lines can be analyzed as moving average cross.

 

Beginner benefits

Sign up and easily get New User Rewards. There is up to 1,000 USDT Futures Bonus waiting for you.

Related articles recommendations

Sub Index

Psychological Line (PSY)

Sub Index

Directional Movement Index (DMI)

Sub Index

Triple Exponential Smoothed Average (TRIX)

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM