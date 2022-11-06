Deviation Rate (BIAS)

BIAS refers to deviation rate, which indicate the degree of deviation between the crypto closing price and its moving average in a certain period. It is calculated in terms of percentage difference. To some extent, the moving average of one certain cryptocurrency’s price is the cost that traders are willing pay. The deviation rate represents the average return for each investor.

BIAS indicator can be above zero, below zero or zero itself:

If one crypto price is moving above its moving average, BIAS value is positive. Instead, When the price is falling below the moving average, the value is negative. However, if the price is consistent with the moving average, the value is exactly the zero.

When the BIAS is below the negative parameter, this is a buy signal since the target crypto has been oversold. Traders can open a calling financial position.

When the BIAS is above the positive parameter, this is a sell signal since this asset has been overbought. This can be regarded as a put opportunity.