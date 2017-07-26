바이낸스코인 (BNB) 토크노믹스
바이낸스코인 (BNB) 정보
ICO에서 바이낸스는 BNB를 상징으로 하여 바이낸스 코인이라는 자체 코인을 발행했습니다. BNB는 기본적으로 바이낸스 체인에서 실행됩니다. 코인은 총 2억개의 발행량으로 설립되었습니다. 분기마다 우리는 모든 BNB의 50%를 파괴할 때까지 암호화폐 간 플랫폼의 거래량에 따라 BNB를 파괴할 것입니다. 모든 거래는 블록체인에서 이루어집니다. 우리는 결국 100MM BNB를 파괴하고 100MM BNB를 남깁니다. BNB 코인 자체는 본질적으로 바이낸스 생태계를 구동하는 기본 가스가 되는 다양한 형태의 유틸리티를 가지고 있습니다. 현재 가장 눈에 띄는 사용 사례는 BNB를 사용하여 다음을 수행하는 것입니다. - 거래소에서 거래 수수료를 지불하고 거래에 대해 50% 할인에 해당하는 금액을 얻습니다(첫 해 동안). - 크립토닷컴은 MCO 비자 카드와 모바일 앱을 포함하는 플랫폼에 바이낸스의 BNB 토큰에 대한 지원을 포함했습니다.
바이낸스코인 (BNB) 토크노믹스 및 가격 분석
시가총액, 공급량, FDV, 가격 내역 등 바이낸스코인 (BNB)의 주요 토크노믹스 및 가격 데이터를 살펴보세요. 토큰의 현재 가치와 시장 포지션을 한눈에 파악할 수 있습니다.
바이낸스코인 (BNB)의 심층 토큰 구조
BNB 토큰의 발행, 할당 및 잠금 해제 방식을 자세히 알아보세요. 이 섹션에서는 토큰의 경제 구조의 핵심 측면인 유용성, 인센티브, 그리고 베스팅을 중점적으로 살펴봅니다.
BNB (Binance Coin), native to the BNB Chain ecosystem, has evolved through several phases since its launch, including migration, allocation updates, an ongoing burn mechanism, and varied incentive functions. This deep dive evaluates BNB's issuance mechanism, allocation, usage and incentive mechanisms, as well as its lock-up and unlocking features.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Coin Offering (ICO): BNB was launched via ICO on July 5, 2017, as an ERC-20 token with a maximum supply of 200 million.
- Migration: BNB later migrated its token to the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP-2), then also to the BNB Smart Chain (BEP-20), before consolidating supply on BNB Smart Chain during BEP-333: Chain Fusion.
- Burn Mechanisms: The circulating supply decreases over time via:
- Auto-Burn: A quarterly burning event calculates and burns BNB based on price and BSC activity, continuing until supply reaches 100 million.
- Pioneer Burn: BNB lost due to user mistakes, once corroborated, is calculated and added to the burn process.
- These burning procedures create a deflationary pressure, reducing the total supply from the original 200 million to around 150.54 million as of December 2024, aiming for 100 million long-term.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial BNB token allocation was distributed and vested as follows:
|Date
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (BNB)
|2017-07-28
|ICO
|100,000,000
|2017-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2017-07-28
|Angel Investors
|20,000,000
|2018-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2019-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2020-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
|2021-07-28
|Founding Team
|16,000,000
- The Founding Team was subject to a structured vesting over multiple years, with 16 million BNB unlocked annually from 2018 to 2021.
- ICO investors and angel investors received their allocations at initial launch.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
-
On BNB Chain:
- Validator Staking: Operators must self-stake at least 2,000 BNB to become validator candidates on the BNB Smart Chain (PoSA consensus). Top 45 nodes become active validators.
- Delegation: Other users can delegate BNB to validators, earning a share of rewards (validators can set commission rates).
- Incentives: Rewards for validators and delegators are minted from transaction fees in each validated block and distributed daily at UTC 00:00.
-
On Binance Exchange & Ecosystem:
- Utility Token: BNB offers fee discounts, access to token launches, and other functions within the Binance ecosystem.
- Staking for Yield: Binance Earn products let users lock BNB for fixed periods (15–120 days) to earn yield; APRs vary with lock period.
Lock-Up Mechanisms
- Validator/Delegator Lock: For validators/delegators on BNB Chain, there's a seven-day unbonding period for withdrawing staked BNB.
- Binance Earn Platform: Users can choose to lock BNB for set periods (e.g., 15, 30, 60, 90, or 120 days) to earn yield. These programs have no protocol-imposed minimum/maximum amounts, and returns depend on lock duration.
Unlocking Time
- Founding Team Vesting: Founding Team tokens were unlocked annually on July 28, 2018–2021 (16 million BNB per year).
- Staked BNB: Delegators must wait for a seven-day unbonding period before their tokens are accessible post-withdrawal.
- BEP-333 and Upgrades: Periodic protocol upgrades may add or change conditions impacting the technical handling of lock-ups, but user-facing lock/unlock times remain as above.
Conclusion
BNB’s token economics are grounded in careful supply management via burning, structured initial and follow-on allocations, robust network and exchange utility incentives, and a combination of protocol-level and product-level lock-up and unlocking features. This multifaceted approach:
- Reduces inflation over time,
- Aligns incentives for validators, delegators, and ecosystem users,
- Ensures controlled release of team allocations,
- And supports the sustainable, decentralized operation of the BNB Chain ecosystem.
These attributes make BNB one of the leading examples of well-structured tokenomics in the crypto space.
바이낸스코인 (BNB) 토크노믹스: 주요 지표 설명 및 사용 사례
바이낸스코인 (BNB) 토크노믹스의 장기적인 가치, 지속가능성, 잠재력을 분석하는 데 필수적입니다.
주요 지표 및 계산 방법:
총 공급량:
생성되었거나 생성될 BNB 토큰의 최대 개수입니다.
유통량:
현재 시중에 거래되고 있는 토큰 및 대중이 보유한 토큰량입니다.
최대 공급량:
BNB 토큰의 총 수량에 대한 상한입니다.
FDV (완전희석가치평가):
현재 가격 × 최대 공급량으로 계산되며, 모든 토큰이 유통되는 경우 총 시가총액을 예상합니다.
인플레이션율:
새로운 토큰이 얼마나 빨리 도입되는지를 반영하며, 희소성과 장기적인 가격 변동에 영향을 줍니다.
이러한 지표가 트레이더에게 중요한 이유는 무엇입니까?
높은 유통량 = 유동성이 더 높습니다.
제한된 최대 공급량 + 낮은 인플레이션 = 장기적인 가격 상승 가능성.
투명한 토큰 분배 = 프로젝트에 대한 신뢰도를 높이고 중앙 집중식 제어의 위험을 낮춥니다.
높은 FDV 및 현재 시가총액이 낮은 경우 = 고평가 신호일 수 있습니다.
이제 BNB의 토크노믹스를 이해하셨으니, BNB 토큰의 실시간 가격을 살펴보세요!
