Verus 価格(VRSC)
Verus（VRSC）の本日のライブ価格は 6.13 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 478.39M USD です。VRSC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Verus 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 48.71K USD
です- Verus 1日内の価格変動率は -1.63%
です- 循環供給量は 78.00M USD です
MEXCで VRSC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な VRSC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Verus から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.101791170738342 です。
過去30日間における Verus から USD への価格変動率は $ +3.8641999760 です。
過去60日間における Verus から USD への価格変動率は $ +3.8782070260 です。
過去90日間における Verus から USD への価格変動率は $ +4.5716073125064133 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.101791170738342
|-1.63%
|30日
|$ +3.8641999760
|+63.04%
|60日
|$ +3.8782070260
|+63.27%
|90日
|$ +4.5716073125064133
|+293.35%
Verus の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.54%
-1.63%
+1.80%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Verus Coin aims to be the world's most advanced technology, zero knowledge privacy-enabling blockchain, Verus Coin brings Sapling performance and zero knowledge features to an intelligent system with a completely unique, combined proof of stake/proof of work consensus algorithm that solves the nothing at stake problem. With this and its approach towards CPU mining and ASICs, Verus Coin may also be the most naturally decentralizing and attack resistant blockchain to exist. Over and above its leading privacy, interchain contracts, and security features, Verus Coin's next steps include automated provisioning of public blockchains as a service, using the same technology that Verus developers created and used to solve the ""nothing at stake"" problem. At that point, the first applications that will allow provisioning of chains on their behalf will be polls and elections. Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. With its groundbreaking consensus protocol, Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Verus was a no-ICO, no-premine, 100% fairly launched community project.
|1 VRSC を AUD に
A$9.5015
|1 VRSC を GBP に
￡4.7814
|1 VRSC を EUR に
€5.7622
|1 VRSC を USD に
$6.13
|1 VRSC を MYR に
RM27.0946
|1 VRSC を TRY に
₺213.324
|1 VRSC を JPY に
¥923.3006
|1 VRSC を RUB に
₽612.2644
|1 VRSC を INR に
₹520.3144
|1 VRSC を IDR に
Rp97,301.5513
|1 VRSC を PHP に
₱355.6013
|1 VRSC を EGP に
￡E.310.1167
|1 VRSC を BRL に
R$37.0252
|1 VRSC を CAD に
C$8.6433
|1 VRSC を BDT に
৳732.9641
|1 VRSC を NGN に
₦9,638.3216
|1 VRSC を UAH に
₴254.9467
|1 VRSC を VES に
Bs294.24
|1 VRSC を PKR に
Rs1,704.6304
|1 VRSC を KZT に
₸3,117.9632
|1 VRSC を THB に
฿206.8875
|1 VRSC を TWD に
NT$198.7346
|1 VRSC を CHF に
Fr5.3331
|1 VRSC を HKD に
HK$47.6301
|1 VRSC を MAD に
.د.م61.1774