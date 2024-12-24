Vara Network 価格(VARA)
Vara Network（VARA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.02132448 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 31.41M USD です。VARA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Vara Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 311.91K USD
です- Vara Network 1日内の価格変動率は +1.92%
です- 循環供給量は 1.47B USD です
本日の Vara Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00040085 です。
過去30日間における Vara Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0022848839 です。
過去60日間における Vara Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0020271498 です。
過去90日間における Vara Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.001465329976385706 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00040085
|+1.92%
|30日
|$ -0.0022848839
|-10.71%
|60日
|$ +0.0020271498
|+9.51%
|90日
|$ -0.001465329976385706
|-6.42%
Vara Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.27%
+1.92%
-19.81%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
What is the project about? Vara Network is a substrate-based future proof smart contract platform that is fast, scalable, and makes it simple to create and deploy next-generation Web3.0 dApps Vara is the first standalone network in the Gear Protocol Gear is a next-gen cloud infrastructure platform providing most intuitive and frictionless environment for web2 and web3 developers to build complex infrastructure solutions and disruptive dApps for any ecosystem What makes your project unique? Vara is built upon three core concepts: The actor model, and persistent memory — two widely adopted primitives from massive computation and microservices architecture spaces Wasm — a WebAssembly-based virtual machine that runs on all modern browsers. Proven to be faster than any alternative web2 virtual machines Vara was created to serve as a wasm-native hub for innovative protocols that leverage parallel execution and asynchronous programming to deliver leading decentralized products in any segment History of your project. Gear Protocol and the Vara Network were originally created by Nikolay Volf, one of the core developers of Polkadot. In 2021, he embarked on building an advanced layer 1 smart contract platform using Substrate, Polkadot's custom framework. His vision included creating a platform that enables fast and efficient execution of robust, feature-rich dApps while in a seamless development environment similar to that of Web 2.0 development. He did this by harnessing the power of innovative technologies like Wasm, the Actor Model, and Persistent Memory. These technologies significantly enhance smart contract development and provide a seamless end-user experience and provide the foundation for the development of Vara Network. 1. Q2 2021 - Pre-Seed Round: In the second quarter of 2021, the Protocol secured its initial funding through a pre-seed round. This likely involved seeking investment from early-stage investors or venture capitalists to kickstart the development of the project. 2. Q4 2021 - Seed Round: In December 2021 raised $12 Million in Venture Round. Private investment round led by Blockchange Venture. In addition to Blockchange, other top venture capital funds participated in this round, including Three Arrows Capital, Lemniscap, Distributed Global, LAO, Mechanism Capital, Bitscale, Spartan Group LLC, HashKey, DI Ventures, Elysium Venture Capital, Signum Capital and P2P Economy lead by Konstantin Lomashuk, along with a number of top executives of Web3 Foundation and Parity Technologies. Dr. Gavin Wood, Founder and ex-CEO of Parity Technologies and one of the key individual investors participating in this round. 3. 2022 - Intensive Scaling and Development, First Test Integrations: Throughout the year 2022, Vara was focused on two primary activities. First, the engagement in an extensive outreach process to build up the team. Second, the project advanced its technical development efforts and started working on integrating their technology with various test environments to ensure its functionality and viability. 4. Q4 2022 - Testnet Launch. 5. Q1 2023 - PoA Launch: In the first quarter of 2023, Vara achieved launch of its Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus network, which is a chain candidate for mainnet. Current Status of Vara: Presently, the project boasts a talented and diverse decentralized workforce, consisting of dozens of engineers and other community members to drive the project's success. One of the remarkable aspects of Vara is its substantial pipeline of initiatives with over 40 projects. What’s next for your project? Current projects being researched and developed by the community: - Intensive testing and improvement of the actor model features in the blockchain space - Launch of the key stack of dApps in our parallel and asynchronous environment - Development of innovative infrastructure solutions (e.g offchain zk actors including machine learning) independently and together with the segment leaders What can your token be used for? VARA tokens maintain core utility features required for the network to operate: transaction fees staking and network security governance other: gas pools for gas reservation Contributors to the Gear protocol are exploring the mechanics of how to distribute a portion of block rewards directly toward dApp developers
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
