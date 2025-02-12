Vanity 価格(VNY)
Vanity（VNY）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00001189 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 0.00 USD です。VNY から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Vanity 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 12.13 USD
です- Vanity 1日内の価格変動率は +0.33%
です- 循環供給量は 0.00 USD です
本日の Vanity から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Vanity から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000026158 です。
過去60日間における Vanity から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000029595 です。
過去90日間における Vanity から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000004388955188028258 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.33%
|30日
|$ -0.0000026158
|-22.00%
|60日
|$ -0.0000029595
|-24.89%
|90日
|$ -0.000004388955188028258
|-26.96%
Vanity の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
--
+0.33%
+2.16%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Vanity is a token that is intended to fully revolutionize the current system with boring old wallet addresses. How do Vanity intend to do this? The team is able to generate custom addresses based on your own preference utilizing GPU Hash Calculation Power to get a match with your request. Keep in mind this project requires high calculation power, so in order to make it a stable service, the team has already purchased GPU Servers being able to hold the upcoming requests! Vanity Token was born to take place in the BSC Network, aiming to change repetitive copy-paste meme tokens. The idea of the project is providing a Marketplace for custom addresses based on Vanity Token, which will be the only payment method for the service. The user will generate a Private and a public key, using one of Vanity’s tools (Disconnected from the internet). Now the user needs to keep this private key to themselves, and send us the Public key. This is a key that cannot grant anyone access to your wallet, only the private key is able to do this. Now when the team has the public key, they can generate any custom address you want. The team will send you back the generated hash, and combined with your private key, those can be merged in your desired address, making you the sole holder of the private key as well.
