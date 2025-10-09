Uranus DEX (URA) トケノミクス
Uranus DEX (URA) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Uranus DEX (URA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Uranus DEX (URA) 情報
Uranus DEX is an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, designed as a permissionless, player-versus-player (PvP) prediction market platform. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs) or liquidity pools, Uranus DEX offers a unique model where users can make long or short predictions on the price movements of any Solana-based token, including real-world assets (RWAs). This community-driven platform enables traders to engage directly from their crypto wallets, creating a transparent and accessible trading experience.
Built on Solana’s high-throughput, low-cost blockchain, Uranus DEX delivers fast transactions with minimal fees, appealing to both novice and seasoned traders. Its permissionless design allows users to speculate on any listed Solana token without restrictions, fostering a competitive PvP environment for price predictions. This flexibility empowers users to engage in dynamic trading battles, making it a standout in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
The native token, $URA, is integral to the ecosystem, supporting staking, governance, and community rewards. Trading fees are used to buy and vault $URA tokens, which are then allocated to liquidity events, ensuring platform sustainability and incentivizing participation. Uranus DEX enhances user accessibility by integrating with social platforms like X, allowing seamless trading through intuitive interfaces, broadening its appeal and engagement.
The platform has gained traction in the crypto community, notably through its participation in the Bonk Hackathon and milestones like reaching 1,000 followers on X. Positioned as a first mover in PvP prediction markets, Uranus DEX aims to democratize DeFi with a scalable, user-centric approach. Its smart contracts are verifiable on Solana’s blockchain explorer, ensuring transparency and security for users.
As with any DeFi platform, users should exercise caution, verify contract addresses, and be aware of risks such as price slippage and market volatility. For more details, visit uranus.today to explore the platform’s features, tokenomics, and community initiatives. Uranus DEX redefines decentralized trading by combining Solana’s technical efficiency with a bold vision for accessible, community-driven prediction markets.
Uranus DEX (URA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Uranus DEX (URA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される URA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
URA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
URA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、URA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
URA 価格予測
URA の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の URA 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。
「利用規約」 および 「プライバシーポリシー」 をお読みください。