Uranus DEX 価格(URA)
-6.60%
-11.16%
-35.73%
-35.73%
Uranus DEX (URA) のリアルタイム価格は $0.00172815 です。過去24時間、URA は最低 $ 0.00144895 から最高 $ 0.00218354 の間で取引されており、市場の変動が激しいことを示しています。URA の史上最高値は $ 0.00970236 で、史上最安値は $ 0 です。
短期的なパフォーマンスでは、URA は過去1時間で -6.60%、過去24時間で -11.16% 、過去7日間で -35.73% 変動しました。MEXCにおける最新の価格動向と市場動向の概要をこちらで簡単に把握できます。
Uranus DEX の現在の時価総額は $ 1.71M、24時間取引高は -- です。URA の循環供給量は 999.91M、総供給量は 999906535.291729 です。また、完全希薄化後の評価額 (FDV) は $ 1.71M です。
本日の Uranus DEX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.000217178481128826 です。
過去30日間における Uranus DEX から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0008160583 です。
過去60日間における Uranus DEX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0014195442 です。
過去90日間における Uranus DEX から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00142737962283496614 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000217178481128826
|-11.16%
|30日
|$ -0.0008160583
|-47.22%
|60日
|$ +0.0014195442
|+82.14%
|90日
|$ +0.00142737962283496614
|+474.57%
Uranus DEX is an innovative decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain, designed as a permissionless, player-versus-player (PvP) prediction market platform. Unlike traditional DEXs that rely on automated market makers (AMMs) or liquidity pools, Uranus DEX offers a unique model where users can make long or short predictions on the price movements of any Solana-based token, including real-world assets (RWAs). This community-driven platform enables traders to engage directly from their crypto wallets, creating a transparent and accessible trading experience.
Built on Solana’s high-throughput, low-cost blockchain, Uranus DEX delivers fast transactions with minimal fees, appealing to both novice and seasoned traders. Its permissionless design allows users to speculate on any listed Solana token without restrictions, fostering a competitive PvP environment for price predictions. This flexibility empowers users to engage in dynamic trading battles, making it a standout in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.
The native token, $URA, is integral to the ecosystem, supporting staking, governance, and community rewards. Trading fees are used to buy and vault $URA tokens, which are then allocated to liquidity events, ensuring platform sustainability and incentivizing participation. Uranus DEX enhances user accessibility by integrating with social platforms like X, allowing seamless trading through intuitive interfaces, broadening its appeal and engagement.
The platform has gained traction in the crypto community, notably through its participation in the Bonk Hackathon and milestones like reaching 1,000 followers on X. Positioned as a first mover in PvP prediction markets, Uranus DEX aims to democratize DeFi with a scalable, user-centric approach. Its smart contracts are verifiable on Solana’s blockchain explorer, ensuring transparency and security for users.
As with any DeFi platform, users should exercise caution, verify contract addresses, and be aware of risks such as price slippage and market volatility. For more details, visit uranus.today to explore the platform’s features, tokenomics, and community initiatives. Uranus DEX redefines decentralized trading by combining Solana’s technical efficiency with a bold vision for accessible, community-driven prediction markets.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。