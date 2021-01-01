TOPIA (TOPIA) トケノミクス
What is HYTOPIA
HYTOPIA is a collaborative and independent video game built by various community members at the forefront of Minecraft's modding and third-party games ecosystem for the past decade. HYTOPIA centers around a Minecraft-like game engine and platform that modernizes player and creator experiences. HYTOPIA is developed from scratch in Rust for high performance and seamless play across platforms—PC, Mac, web browser, game consoles, and mobile devices.
What makes HYTOPIA Unique
HYTOPIA is free to play and brings a familiar experience for players through cosmetics, friends lists, chats, and play pages and provides an open development environment, flexible APIs, extensive support for custom content and backward compatibility with existing content, and ready-to-use monetization systems for creators. HYTOPIA is not associated with, endorsed by, or a partner of Minecraft, Mojang, or any related parties.
History of HYTOPIA
ArkDev and Temptranquil co-founded NFT Worlds in October 2021, introducing a blockchain layer to interconnect Minecraft servers. The innovative approach attracted ~100,000 active players in the first three months before Minecraft banned blockchain technology. NFT Worlds rebranded itself as HYTOPIA and is developing its Minecraft-like game engine.
What's next for HYTOPIA
HYTOPIA is nearing beta stages and laying the foundation to (1) support all modern Minecraft versions and protocols quickly, (2) make the onboarding and transition for players frictionless and ensure the lift to use existing creator content is next to nothing, and (3) progressively rollout HYTOPIA-specific features.
What can $TOPIA be used for
$TOPIA Token is the in-game currency for the HYTOPIA ecosystem. $TOPIA enables transactions and trades among players, Worlds, and other interactions and powers the HYTOPIA blockchain. With a limited supply of 5 billion tokens, it helps create a stable, incentive-driven platform for creators and players.
TOPIA (TOPIA) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
TOPIA (TOPIA) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
TOPIA (TOPIA) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TOPIA トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TOPIA トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TOPIA のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TOPIA トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
TOPIA 価格予測
TOPIA の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の TOPIA 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
