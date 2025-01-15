TOPIA 価格(TOPIA)
TOPIA（TOPIA）の本日のライブ価格は 0.01832672 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 23.85M USD です。TOPIA から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な TOPIA 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 76.53K USD
です- TOPIA 1日内の価格変動率は +0.30%
です- 循環供給量は 1.30B USD です
MEXCで TOPIA から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な TOPIA 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の TOPIA から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における TOPIA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0009360445 です。
過去60日間における TOPIA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0011210674 です。
過去90日間における TOPIA から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.004239627783001925 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.30%
|30日
|$ +0.0009360445
|+5.11%
|60日
|$ +0.0011210674
|+6.12%
|90日
|$ +0.004239627783001925
|+30.10%
TOPIA の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.68%
+0.30%
+13.52%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
## What is HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is a collaborative and independent video game built by various community members at the forefront of Minecraft's modding and third-party games ecosystem for the past decade. HYTOPIA centers around a Minecraft-like game engine and platform that modernizes player and creator experiences. HYTOPIA is developed from scratch in Rust for high performance and seamless play across platforms—PC, Mac, web browser, game consoles, and mobile devices. ## What makes HYTOPIA Unique HYTOPIA is free to play and brings a familiar experience for players through cosmetics, friends lists, chats, and play pages and provides an open development environment, flexible APIs, extensive support for custom content and backward compatibility with existing content, and ready-to-use monetization systems for creators. HYTOPIA is not associated with, endorsed by, or a partner of Minecraft, Mojang, or any related parties. ## History of HYTOPIA ArkDev and Temptranquil co-founded NFT Worlds in October 2021, introducing a blockchain layer to interconnect Minecraft servers. The innovative approach attracted ~100,000 active players in the first three months before Minecraft banned blockchain technology. NFT Worlds rebranded itself as HYTOPIA and is developing its Minecraft-like game engine. ## What's next for HYTOPIA HYTOPIA is nearing beta stages and laying the foundation to (1) support all modern Minecraft versions and protocols quickly, (2) make the onboarding and transition for players frictionless and ensure the lift to use existing creator content is next to nothing, and (3) progressively rollout HYTOPIA-specific features. ## What can $TOPIA be used for $TOPIA Token is the in-game currency for the HYTOPIA ecosystem. $TOPIA enables transactions and trades among players, Worlds, and other interactions and powers the HYTOPIA blockchain. With a limited supply of 5 billion tokens, it helps create a stable, incentive-driven platform for creators and players.
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 TOPIA を AUD に
A$0.0295060192
|1 TOPIA を GBP に
￡0.0148446432
|1 TOPIA を EUR に
€0.0177769184
|1 TOPIA を USD に
$0.01832672
|1 TOPIA を MYR に
RM0.08247024
|1 TOPIA を TRY に
₺0.65059856
|1 TOPIA を JPY に
¥2.893789088
|1 TOPIA を RUB に
₽1.8691421728
|1 TOPIA を INR に
₹1.5856278144
|1 TOPIA を IDR に
Rp300.4379847168
|1 TOPIA を PHP に
₱1.0752286624
|1 TOPIA を EGP に
￡E.0.9243997568
|1 TOPIA を BRL に
R$0.110876656
|1 TOPIA を CAD に
C$0.0262072096
|1 TOPIA を BDT に
৳2.2168000512
|1 TOPIA を NGN に
₦28.501714944
|1 TOPIA を UAH に
₴0.7711883776
|1 TOPIA を VES に
Bs0.97131616
|1 TOPIA を PKR に
Rs5.0836488608
|1 TOPIA を KZT に
₸9.6761416256
|1 TOPIA を THB に
฿0.63685352
|1 TOPIA を TWD に
NT$0.6055148288
|1 TOPIA を CHF に
Fr0.0166773152
|1 TOPIA を HKD に
HK$0.1425818816
|1 TOPIA を MAD に
.د.م0.1834504672