Ternoa 価格(CAPS)
Ternoa（CAPS）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00517902 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 9.00M USD です。CAPS から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Ternoa 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 269.29K USD
です- Ternoa 1日内の価格変動率は +12.12%
です- 循環供給量は 1.75B USD です
変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。
本日の Ternoa から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.00055996 です。
過去30日間における Ternoa から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0002674844 です。
過去60日間における Ternoa から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0055336331 です。
過去90日間における Ternoa から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0018751730177903495 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00055996
|+12.12%
|30日
|$ -0.0002674844
|-5.16%
|60日
|$ +0.0055336331
|+106.85%
|90日
|$ +0.0018751730177903495
|+56.76%
Ternoa の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.01%
+12.12%
-10.69%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
|1 CAPS を AUD に
A$0.008286432
|1 CAPS を GBP に
￡0.0040914258
|1 CAPS を EUR に
€0.0049718592
|1 CAPS を USD に
$0.00517902
|1 CAPS を MYR に
RM0.0232020096
|1 CAPS を TRY に
₺0.182560455
|1 CAPS を JPY に
¥0.8140383636
|1 CAPS を RUB に
₽0.5242204044
|1 CAPS を INR に
₹0.4407863922
|1 CAPS を IDR に
Rp83.5325689506
|1 CAPS を PHP に
₱0.303231621
|1 CAPS を EGP に
￡E.0.2645443416
|1 CAPS を BRL に
R$0.0320581338
|1 CAPS を CAD に
C$0.0074059986
|1 CAPS を BDT に
৳0.6196179528
|1 CAPS を NGN に
₦8.0170193796
|1 CAPS を UAH に
₴0.2179331616
|1 CAPS を VES に
Bs0.26413002
|1 CAPS を PKR に
Rs1.4446358388
|1 CAPS を KZT に
₸2.7044324538
|1 CAPS を THB に
฿0.1772778546
|1 CAPS を TWD に
NT$0.169353954
|1 CAPS を CHF に
Fr0.0046093278
|1 CAPS を HKD に
HK$0.0401891952
|1 CAPS を MAD に
.د.م0.0521527314