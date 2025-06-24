Sync Network 価格(SYNC)
Sync Network（SYNC）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00079917 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 129.33K USD です。SYNC から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sync Network 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Sync Network 1日内の価格変動率は +8.63%
です- 循環供給量は 161.83M USD です
MEXCで SYNC から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SYNC 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sync Network から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Sync Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000622065 です。
過去60日間における Sync Network から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0002316110 です。
過去90日間における Sync Network から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0000682223910417941 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+8.63%
|30日
|$ -0.0000622065
|-7.78%
|60日
|$ +0.0002316110
|+28.98%
|90日
|$ -0.0000682223910417941
|-7.86%
Sync Network の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+1.39%
+8.63%
-8.04%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Projects in the decentralized finance space started utilizing stake and proof-of-liquidity mechanics to develop a trustless economy but fundamental flaws have held these projects behind. The SYNC Network addresses these problems and offers a workable solution through tradeable stakes bonding Uniswap liquidity pairs with a fully trustless ERC-20 token (SYNC). SYNC enables users to earn interest by staking a cyptographic bond to Uniswap liquidity pair tokens (Crypto Bonds). Crypto Bonds are an NFT (ERC-721) token with collectible attributes, accruing interest rates, and the ability to separately trade and speculate on them within a secondary market. SYNC Network works to bring stability and risk mitigation to decentralized finance by solidifying a guarantee on holding liquidity pairs for an extended period of time. The Sync Network can help build a needed, stable foundation for the DeFi space and a fully functioning, more robust trustless economy. -- The SYNC Network is composed of two main contracts: the SYNC ERC-20 contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond investors. Despite being a long-term investment, Crypto Bonds do not share anything in common with traditional finance bonds. The name comes from the bonding of liquidity pairs and our own token. Crypto Bonds introduce proof of long-term position in DeFi liquidity pools, and will naturally strengthen the core of DeFi finance as a whole. They are a tradeable, long-term (90 days - 3 years) stake - bonding Uniswap liquidity-pair tokens together with SYNC. Deflation of the currency happens when Crypto Bonds are created, burning SYNC from the total supply. Using a Crypto Bond, an investor is able to lock liquidity-pair tokens with the corresponding dollar-to-dollar value in SYNC at some guaranteed interest rate of SYNC upon maturation. Dividend paying versions are also available. Therefore, this occurs in inflation, minting the principle plus interest. Crypto Bond Interest Rates SYNC balances itself through daily, self-correcting interest rates. Interest rates of bonds depends on three factors. 1. Total supply of sync in the market. 2. Duration of bond 3. Total bonded amount of that liquidity pair token Please see the full whitepaper and website https://www.syncbond.com for more information.
