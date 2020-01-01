SONE (SONE) トケノミクス
Sake Finance is an integrated liquidity protocol on Soneium. Sake is pioneering a new era of decentralized finance, where different modules work together seamlessly to provide the smoothest user experience.
At launch, Sake Finance is going live with 3 different modules:
Lending and Borrowing: Our lending and borrowing protocol is the backbone of the Sake ecosystem. It offers a diverse range of assets and provides the main source of liquidity that drives the rest of the protocol. It also implements solutions such as E-Mode to enhance portfolio return and efficiency.
Overcollateralized Stablecoin: The second piece of the puzzle is our overcollateralized stablecoin, securely backed by yield-bearing tokens of the lending protocol. This stablecoin offers not only a reliable store of value but also extreme composability, enabling users to generate superior returns across our partner protocols.
Leveraged Liquidity Strategies (LLS): Sake Finance's leveraged liquidity strategies offer an effortless way to leverage your assets, utilizing the liquidity and versatility of our lending, borrowing, and stablecoin. Powered by an innovative isolated smart contract design, these strategies offer users customizability while minimizing the complexity—perfect for both DeFi novices and veterans alike.
The New Era of DeFi: Modular Integration The future of DeFi lies in integrated solutions that provide the seamless, user-friendly experience of centralized exchanges—without the custodial risks. Sake Finance is leading this charge by offering a fully integrated suite of decentralized financial tools within a single platform. From lending and borrowing to stablecoin and automated strategies, everything you need is in one place. This unified approach ensures that users can navigate their DeFi journey effortlessly, with complete control over their assets.
SONE (SONE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
SONE (SONE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SONE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SONE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SONE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SONE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。