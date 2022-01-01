トンコイン (TON) トケノミクス
トンコイン (TON) 情報
TONブロックチェーンに基づくエコシステムは、毎秒数百万件の取引を処理するだけでなく、分散型ストレージ、匿名ネットワーク、DNS、即時決済、さまざまな分散型サービスを備えた本物のWeb3.0インターネットを生み出す可能性をすべて持っています。
トンコイン (TON) トケノミクス & 価格分析
トンコイン (TON) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
トンコイン (TON) の詳細なトークン構造
TON トークンの発行、配分、解除の仕組みを詳しく解説します。本セクションでは、トークンの経済構造における重要な要素であるユーティリティ、インセンティブ、および権利確定に焦点を当てています。
Toncoin (TON) is the native utility token of The Open Network, designed to power its ecosystem through a well-structured economic system. Below is a comprehensive analysis of TON’s token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, lockup mechanisms, and unlocking timelines.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Pre-Mine: At its June 2020 launch, 4.92 billion TON (about 96.66% of the total supply at the time) were pre-mined and allocated to "Proof-of-Work (POW) Givers" smart contracts. Early users could mine these tokens by solving computational puzzles. By June 2022, the POW Giver pools were fully depleted.
- Inflation: TON operates under a modest inflationary model. The total token supply as of November 2023 sits at approximately 5.09 billion TON, up from the initial 5 billion, reflecting an annual inflation rate of 0.60%. This equates to progressive minting through block creation, with new tokens awarded to validators as emissions.
- Block Subsidies: Each masterchain block produces a 1.7 TON subsidy; each basechain block, 1 TON. These rewards (summed into a pool of ~40,000 TON per validation cycle) are distributed to validators, incentivizing ongoing network security and participation.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The overwhelming majority (over 96%) was initially funneled through POW mining, after which tokens entered user and community circulation.
- Current Supply Breakdown: As of late 2023, the largest holders are a small number of wallets—top 10 addresses collectively hold about 63% of total supply, with individual wallets holding anywhere from 2% to 26%+.
- Staking and Validator Pools: TON is used as collateral by validators and nominators (those with a minimum of 10,000 TON can participate), further distributing tokens into the network’s core infrastructure participants.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
TON’s economic utility is multifaceted:
- Transaction Fees: TON is required to pay network gas/transaction fees, which are fundamental to all on-chain activity.
- Block Rewards: Validators and nominators earn TON by supporting the network via staking and block production.
- Ecosystem Utility: TON may be employed in decentralized applications, DeFi, governance (should the protocol activate on-chain voting), and as an incentive in various dApps.
- Slashing Penalties: Validators can lose a portion of staked TON for malicious behaviors (fined 101 TON after due process), providing a strong deterrent against misbehavior.
4. Lockup Mechanisms and Unlocking Timeline
- Genesis Lockup/POW Mining: The majority of supply was subject to functional "lockup" in the POW Givers until mined out, which concluded by June 2022.
- No Formal Vesting Schedules for Investors/Team: Public disclosures do not indicate structured vesting or lockup schedules post-POW, as token allocations primarily relied on mining rather than direct sales or pre-allocated team/investor tranches, unlike other L1s.
- Validator Staking Lockup: Users staking TON (to operate/nominate validators) must lock their tokens, which are only unlocked upon ending participation or if slashed.
- Ongoing Emission Unlock: The only continual "unlock" is via network inflation; roughly 0.6% of total supply is progressively minted and distributed annually to staking participants.
5. Unlocking Time and Supply Expansion
- Historical Unlock: Major token issuance was effectively unlocked between 2020–2022 via POW Giver smart contracts.
- Future Supply Increase: From 2023 onward, all increases to circulating supply come from validator rewards associated with inflation, at a steady rate.
- No Known Cliff/Vesting Release: Unlike most projects, there are no public cliff unlocks or vesting expiration events creating supply overhangs.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Pre-mined 4.92B (96.6%) via POW; ongoing inflation (0.6%/yr)
|Allocation
|Initially mined; concentration in large wallets; validator stake
|Usage/Incentives
|Fees, staking rewards, dApp utility, slashing penalties
|Lockup
|POW Giver mining period (2020–2022); validator staking lockup
|Unlocking
|Full POW unlock by 2022; ongoing minor emission to validators
Final Analysis
Toncoin’s economics are somewhat unique among major L1 blockchains. The initial near-total pre-mine through public mining contracts created wide—even if sometimes concentrated—open-market access. Subsequent supply growth is both slow and predictable due to modest inflation, which rewards the validator set and participants in staking.
-
Strengths:
- Predictable, low inflation.
- No significant cliff unlocks or vesting risks post-2022.
- Skew toward community/POW-based initial distribution.
-
Risks/Weaknesses:
- Significant supply concentration in a small set of wallets.
- Limited transparency on original wallet owners and provenance.
- No formalized vesting for founders/team—reliance on social trust.
-
Strategic Implications:
- Token holders face limited near-term dilution beyond staking emissions.
- Supply concentration—while not unusual in young L1s—warrants ongoing scrutiny for governance centralization or exchange liquidity shocks.
Toncoin’s approach emphasizes validator and user participation, ecosystem utility, and slow, steady growth—though centralization risks bear ongoing monitoring.
トンコイン (TON) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
トンコイン (TON) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される TON トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
TON トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
TON のトケノミクスを理解したところで、TON トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。