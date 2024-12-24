Sommelier 価格(SOMM)
Sommelier（SOMM）の本日のライブ価格は 0.015326 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 4.76M USD です。SOMM から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Sommelier 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 21.36K USD
です- Sommelier 1日内の価格変動率は +17.88%
です- 循環供給量は 309.40M USD です
MEXCで SOMM から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SOMM 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Sommelier から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0023247 です。
過去30日間における Sommelier から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0049860796 です。
過去60日間における Sommelier から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0018206215 です。
過去90日間における Sommelier から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.015655146181098772 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.0023247
|+17.88%
|30日
|$ -0.0049860796
|-32.53%
|60日
|$ -0.0018206215
|-11.87%
|90日
|$ -0.015655146181098772
|-50.53%
Sommelier の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
-0.22%
+17.88%
-31.75%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Sommelier is a non-custodial, cross-chain platform for executing actively-managed DeFi investment strategies. Community members can create Cellars that execute on an investment strategy through smart contracts. Cellars are powered by Strategy Providers (SPs) who develop trading strategies and send the recommended actions to the Sommelier Validators to be executed on the Cellar with the intention of gaining yield. Cellars can be strategies like: A portfolio of BTC and ETH that is rebalanced based on price trends that machine learning algorithms identify An NFT trading strategy that leverages Twitter sentiment around particular collections A strategy that hedges liquidity provision on DEXes Sommelier employs a unique architecture consisting of the Sommelier Cosmos SDK blockchain, an off-chain execution environment that keeps strategies private while allowing them to leverage a wide variety of off-chain data modeling techniques, and one of the best performing ETH bridges. Strategy instructions are passed across this bridge to reposition assets in Cellars. This bridge is also being expanded to allow access to other chains (like Polygon, Avalanche, etc) so strategies are not tied to just high gas ETH markets. Sommelier aggregates and batches transactions, thereby reducing gas fees, providing an attractive alternative to Ethereum’s high transaction costs. As for security, Sommelier uses a decentralized governance mechanism run by validators, ensuring state-of-the-art safety of user funds. Validators pass strategy instructions across the bridge, but users’ assets are never moved across it, instead being deployed directly into Cellars. Further, Cellars are non-custodial, meaning that users can withdraw their assets at any time, while strategy providers never have ownership of those assets.
