SIZE (SIZE) のトークン供給量、分配モデル、リアルタイムの市場データを含む重要なインサイトを発見しましょう。
USD

SIZE (SIZE) 情報

Introducing our distinguished digital asset, distinguished by the ticker symbol $SIZE and meticulously crafted within the Solana ecosystem. As a pioneering meme token, our platform boldly underscores the significance of size, affirming that it is indeed a crucial factor in the evolving landscape of digital assets.

Investing in $SIZE is an endorsement of not just the meme token trend but a conscious choice to align with a project that recognizes the pivotal role size plays in the broader context of digital assets. Our commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement sets us apart as a project poised for sustained growth.

In conclusion, the $SIZE token is more than just a meme; it symbolizes a strategic investment within the Solana ecosystem, backed by a commitment to technological excellence and a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the blockchain industry. By integrating $SIZE into your portfolio, you are not only embracing the humor and relatability of a meme token but also aligning with a project that places size at the forefront of its narrative within the digital asset landscape.

公式ウェブサイト：
https://sizecoin.xyz/

SIZE (SIZE) トケノミクス & 価格分析

SIZE (SIZE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。

時価総額：
$ 307.04K
$ 307.04K
総供給量：
$ 973.24M
$ 973.24M
循環供給量：
$ 973.24M
$ 973.24M
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
$ 307.04K
$ 307.04K
史上最高値：
$ 0.02052368
$ 0.02052368
過去最安値：
$ 0
$ 0
現在の価格：
$ 0.00031751
$ 0.00031751

SIZE (SIZE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース

SIZE (SIZE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。

主要指標とその計算方法：

総供給量：

これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SIZE トークンの最大総数です。

循環供給量：

現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。

最大供給量：

SIZE トークンの総発行上限です。

FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：

現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。

インフレ率：

新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。

なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？

高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。

限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。

透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。

高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。

SIZE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SIZE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！

SIZE 価格予測

SIZE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SIZE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。

免責事項

このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。