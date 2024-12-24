SIZE ロゴ

SIZE（SIZE）の本日のライブ価格は 0.0023681 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 2.30M USD です。SIZE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な SIZE 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 18.54K USD
です- SIZE 1日内の価格変動率は -0.35%
です- 循環供給量は 973.34M USD です

MEXCで SIZE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な SIZE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。

SIZE（SIZE）価格パフォーマンス USD

本日の SIZE から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における SIZE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0074763626 です。
過去60日間における SIZE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0441964392 です。
過去90日間における SIZE から USD への価格変動率は $ +0.0021930264276031456 です。

期間変動率 (USD)変動率 (%)
今日$ 0-0.35%
30日$ +0.0074763626+315.71%
60日$ +0.0441964392+1,866.32%
90日$ +0.0021930264276031456+1,252.63%

SIZE（SIZE）価格分析

SIZE の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：

$ 0.00228935
$ 0.00228935$ 0.00228935

$ 0.00259667
$ 0.00259667$ 0.00259667

$ 0.02052368
$ 0.02052368$ 0.02052368

+0.74%

-0.35%

-30.43%

SIZE（SIZE）市場情報

市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：

$ 2.30M
$ 2.30M$ 2.30M

$ 18.54K
$ 18.54K$ 18.54K

973.34M
973.34M 973.34M

SIZE ( SIZE ) とは何か

Introducing our distinguished digital asset, distinguished by the ticker symbol $SIZE and meticulously crafted within the Solana ecosystem. As a pioneering meme token, our platform boldly underscores the significance of size, affirming that it is indeed a crucial factor in the evolving landscape of digital assets. Investing in $SIZE is an endorsement of not just the meme token trend but a conscious choice to align with a project that recognizes the pivotal role size plays in the broader context of digital assets. Our commitment to transparency, innovation, and community engagement sets us apart as a project poised for sustained growth. In conclusion, the $SIZE token is more than just a meme; it symbolizes a strategic investment within the Solana ecosystem, backed by a commitment to technological excellence and a nuanced understanding of the evolving dynamics within the blockchain industry. By integrating $SIZE into your portfolio, you are not only embracing the humor and relatability of a meme token but also aligning with a project that places size at the forefront of its narrative within the digital asset landscape.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。

SIZE（SIZE）素材

公式ウェブサイト

よくある質問：SIZE（SIZE）に関するその他の質問

免責事項

暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。

