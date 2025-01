SavePlanetEarth ( SPE ) とは何か

Our vision is to combat climate change by means of planting trees as a means for carbon sequestration. Direct from our whitepaper: SAVEPLANETEARTH is a Global Initiative dedicated to developing programs aiming to combat Global Warming and Climate Change and is involved to develop realistic Carbon Sequestration Harvests to achieve reduced levels of Global Warming, employing a myriad of activities including Afforestation, Reforestation, and Enhanced Marine Climate Management, and utilizing enhanced public interest and innovative financing mechanisms. The Vision of SAVEPLANETEARTH is to inculcate simple, affordable, and effective mechanisms to reduce Carbon Sequestration and institute effective Emissions Control Systems so that Global Warming and Climate Change can be kept at manageable levels, to be enabled by empowered climate conservation processes. Long term vision: Supporting activities to avert Global Warming and Expand Efforts in Carbon Sequestration. We are in the midst of establishing meaningful partnerships with both the UN/UNDP and UNICEF as well as many other likeminded climate change activist groups.

MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください!