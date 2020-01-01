Sable (SABLE) トケノミクス
Sable (SABLE) 情報
What is the project about? Sable Finance is the #1 reformative primitive for ETH LSD-backed stablecoin on Arbitrum and BNB Chain. Our codebase enables capital efficiency and yield maximization for USDS users, whilst eliminating the liquidity cost of protocol emission to achieve frugal use of capital.
What makes your project unique? Sable Finance is pioneering to give the first ever decentralized stablecoin, USDS, which accepts LSD as collateral on the BNB chain (and Arbitrum when v2 is launched). The design of our protocol is based on Liquity’s codebase, with innovative changes, such as a shared stability pool for liquidations, a multi-collateral design, governance token staking improvements and more. As the embodiment of stability and resilience, Sablecoin (USDS) emerges as the premier stablecoin free from interest rate, censorship, and custodianship.
History of your project. It was first introduced to the BNB chain on March 21, marking the beginning of our journey. And our testnet went live on June 16, showcasing its potential and functionality.
What’s next for your project? The beta version will be launched soon, offering essential functions of $USDS with BNB as the only accepted collateral. Users can mint the our stablecoin and enjoy features like collateral deposit, liquidation, and redemption. Following that, V2 will bring upgraded designs, higher yield optimization, and a user-friendly interface. V2 will be launched on Arbitrum and BNB Chain, using LSDfi as multi-collateral to meet market needs.
What can your token be used for? $SABLE token captures system-generated borrowing and redemption fees through staking. Token holders provide liquidity to the SABLE/BNB pool on a DEX and stake LP tokens in our contract, earning LP trading fees along with borrowing and redemption fees. With the launch of v2, governance will be introduced, allowing $SABLE holders to vote on matters like collateral whitelisting, emissions direction, and parameter changes.
Sable (SABLE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
Sable (SABLE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
Sable (SABLE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
Sable (SABLE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される SABLE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
SABLE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
SABLE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、SABLE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
SABLE 価格予測
SABLE の今後の動向が気になりますか？当社の SABLE 価格予測ページでは、市場センチメント、過去のトレンド、テクニカル指標を組み合わせ、将来の見通しを提供しています。
MEXCを選ぶべき理由は何ですか？
MEXCは世界有数の暗号資産取引所であり、世界中の何百万人ものユーザーから信頼されています。初心者からプロまで、MEXCは暗号資産を手軽に始めるための入り口となります。
免責事項
このページのトケノミクス情報は第三者機関から提供されたものです。MEXCはその正確性を保証しません。投資を行う前に、十分な調査を行ってください。