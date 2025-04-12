QudeAI Framework 価格(QUDE)
QudeAI Framework（QUDE）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 173.92K USD です。QUDE から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な QudeAI Framework 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- QudeAI Framework 1日内の価格変動率は +20.16%
です- 循環供給量は 957.87M USD です
MEXCで QUDE から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な QUDE 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の QudeAI Framework から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における QudeAI Framework から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における QudeAI Framework から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における QudeAI Framework から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+20.16%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
QudeAI Framework の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+0.46%
+20.16%
-18.93%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era. At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property. One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic. Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems. Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people. In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
