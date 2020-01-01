QudeAI Framework (QUDE) トケノミクス
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) 情報
The Qude AI Framework is a comprehensive and modular system designed to enable the creation, deployment, and management of AI agents that can operate both autonomously and collaboratively across on-chain and off-chain environments. By combining the power of artificial intelligence with decentralized technologies, Qude aims to reshape how AI is used, owned, and monetized in the Web3 era.
At its core, Qude allows anyone — from individuals to large organizations — to create intelligent AI agents without needing deep technical knowledge. These AI agents are capable of executing complex tasks, interacting with decentralized applications (dApps), and even making autonomous decisions based on real-time data and AI models. Unlike traditional AI services that are controlled by centralized companies, Qude agents are fully owned by users, represented as tokenized assets on-chain. This means AI agents can be bought, sold, licensed, and rented, opening up new possibilities for AI as a form of digital property.
One of the most important innovations of the Qude AI Framework is its focus on AI monetization. AI agents created through Qude are not just passive bots; they are designed to actively generate revenue for their owners. They can perform tasks for other users or organizations, offer AI-based services, and even collaborate with other AI agents in a machine-to-machine (M2M) economy. This allows for a new layer of economic activity where AI agents can transact, earn, and pay for services — all governed by smart contracts and decentralized logic.
Interoperability is another key pillar of Qude. The framework is built to ensure that AI agents are cross-platform and cross-chain compatible, meaning they can interact seamlessly with multiple blockchain ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), gaming platforms, and more. This ensures that agents are not confined to a single environment and can maximize their utility and value across different decentralized systems.
Finally, Qude is deeply committed to community governance and transparency. Through the Qude DAO, token holders and community members can participate in decision-making processes, shaping the future development and direction of the framework. This ensures that the system evolves according to the needs of its users, making Qude a decentralized and community-driven AI ecosystem that puts the power of AI back into the hands of the people.
In summary, the Qude AI Framework is a next-generation platform that enables the ownership, monetization, and deployment of AI agents, creating new opportunities in the decentralized economy.
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) トケノミクス & 価格分析
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
QudeAI Framework (QUDE) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される QUDE トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
QUDE トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
QUDE のトケノミクスを理解したところで、QUDE トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
