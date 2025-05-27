Pollen 価格(POLLEN)
Pollen（POLLEN）の本日のライブ価格は 0.00906083 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 834.32K USD です。POLLEN から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な Pollen 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は -- USD
です- Pollen 1日内の価格変動率は +0.01%
です- 循環供給量は 92.08M USD です
MEXCで POLLEN から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な POLLEN 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の Pollen から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去30日間における Pollen から USD への価格変動率は $ -0.0060457944 です。
過去60日間における Pollen から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における Pollen から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30日
|$ -0.0060457944
|-66.72%
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
Pollen の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
+2.38%
+0.01%
-22.47%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Beraborrow unlocks instant liquidity against Berachain assets through the first PoL powered stablecoin, Nectar ($NECT). Built with simplicity and flexibility at its core, Beraborrow is designed to maximise opportunities for users without forcing them to sacrifice yield. The protocol enables users to deposit collateral assets into Dens, which mint our over-collateralised stablecoin, $NECT. $NECT can then be used throughout the Berachain DeFi ecosystem, unlocking further opportunities whilst maintaining exposure to the original assets. Initially built around $iBGT, the protocol has since evolved into a multi-collateral platform. Offering support for Bera native tokens, liquid staking derivatives, or LP positions, as collateral to mint $NECT. Beraborrow enables users to retain price exposure to their assets while unlocking liquidity. The protocol makes use of Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to supercharge key features and to bootstrap liquidity, enabling users to gain leverage to the collateral asset while boosting the yield it generates. Nectar ($NECT) is the first stablecoin fully collateralised by Berachain native assets, offering users a composable way to participate in the ecosystem without selling, all while benefiting from the unique advantages that PoL offers. Essentially, $NECT can be thought of as a unit of account that can accrue value through PoL and liquidations. Consider Beraborrow as a foundational building block for the Berachain. Our ambition is to develop a comprehensive suite of essential products that fuel growth for Berachain, starting with the core need for a Native CDP platform.
MEXCは、世界中の1,000万人以上のユーザーから信頼されている主要な暗号資産取引所です。豊富なトークンの取り扱い、最速のトークン上場、市場最安値の取引手数料を誇る取引所として知られています。今すぐMEXCに参加して、最高の流動性と市場で最も競争力のある手数料を体験してください！
暗号資産価格は高い市場リスクと価格変動の影響を受けます。投資に際しては、ご自身が精通し、そのリスクを理解しているプロジェクトや商品に投資してください。投資を行う前に、ご自身の投資経験、財務状況、投資目的、リスク許容度を慎重に検討し、外部の財務アドバイザーにご相談されることをお勧めします。本資料は財務アドバイスとして見なされるべきものではありません。過去の実績は将来の実績を示すものではありません。投資の価値が下がることもあれば上がることもあり、投資した金額を回収できない場合もあります。ご自身の投資判断については、ご自身の責任において行ってください。MEXCはユーザー様が被る可能性のある損失について責任を負いません。詳細については、利用規約とリスク告知をご覧ください。 また、上記の暗号資産に関するデータ（現在のライブ価格など）は、第三者の情報に基づいていることにご留意ください。これらは「現状のまま」かつ情報提供のみを目的としており、いかなる表明や保証を行うものではありません。第三者のサイトへのリンクもまた、MEXCの管理下にあるものではありません。MEXCは、このような第三者のサイトおよびそのコンテンツの信頼性および正確性について責任を負いません。
|1 POLLEN を VND に
₫232.32874203
|1 POLLEN を AUD に
A$0.0138630699
|1 POLLEN を GBP に
￡0.0066144059
|1 POLLEN を EUR に
€0.0078829221
|1 POLLEN を USD に
$0.00906083
|1 POLLEN を MYR に
RM0.0381460943
|1 POLLEN を TRY に
₺0.3530099368
|1 POLLEN を JPY に
¥1.2937959157
|1 POLLEN を RUB に
₽0.7226011925
|1 POLLEN を INR に
₹0.7709860247
|1 POLLEN を IDR に
Rp148.5381729552
|1 POLLEN を PHP に
₱0.5016075488
|1 POLLEN を EGP に
￡E.0.451229334
|1 POLLEN を BRL に
R$0.0513749061
|1 POLLEN を CAD に
C$0.0124133371
|1 POLLEN を BDT に
৳1.1055118683
|1 POLLEN を NGN に
₦14.3594221674
|1 POLLEN を UAH に
₴0.3772929612
|1 POLLEN を VES に
Bs0.85171802
|1 POLLEN を PKR に
Rs2.55515406
|1 POLLEN を KZT に
₸4.6181238344
|1 POLLEN を THB に
฿0.2954736663
|1 POLLEN を TWD に
NT$0.2713718585
|1 POLLEN を AED に
د.إ0.0332532461
|1 POLLEN を CHF に
Fr0.0074298806
|1 POLLEN を HKD に
HK$0.0709462989
|1 POLLEN を MAD に
.د.م0.0831784194
|1 POLLEN を MXN に
$0.1741491526