Pledge ( PLEDGE ) とは何か

The $PLEDGE is a memecoin for people who keep their word. It was supported by an organic and fair community launch, custom smart contracts, and tons of memes. It is a community effort with no budget, no team, and no institutional backing. The only way to get an initial allocation was to be vouched by someone who’s already in and agree to uphold the pledge. The airdrop of 90% of the supply was evenly distributed to 900 holders. The remaining 10% was used to seed a liquidity pool along with community donations. The Pledge works on an honor system. But your pledge is public, and your reputation is at stake. The Pledge smart contract has no transfer restrictions, but it contains functions to help the community track the status of each wallet’s pledge. The Pledge 1. I will not sell more than 1% of my $PLEDGE each month 2. I will tweet once a month: "I am upholding the $PLEDGE" Our word is our bond, and there is no amount of money that will ever change that.

