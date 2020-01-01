PHOENIX (PHX) トケノミクス
PHOENIX (PHX) 情報
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix.
The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid.
Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked.
Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked.
Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake.
Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50:
50% will be burnt.
50% will be sent to an auction balance.
Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
PHOENIX (PHX) トケノミクス & 価格分析
PHOENIX (PHX) の時価総額、供給詳細、FDV、価格履歴など、主要なトケノミクスと価格データをご覧ください。トークンの現在の価値と市場でのポジションを一目で理解できます。
PHOENIX (PHX) トケノミクス：主要指標の解説とユースケース
PHOENIX (PHX) のトケノミクスを理解することは、その長期的な価値、持続可能性、そして成長の可能性を分析する上で不可欠です。
主要指標とその計算方法：
総供給量：
これまでに発行された、または今後発行される PHX トークンの最大総数です。
循環供給量：
現在市場に出回っており、一般の人々が保有しているトークンの数です。
最大供給量：
PHX トークンの総発行上限です。
FDV（完全希薄化後時価総額）：
現在の価格 × 最大供給量として計算され、すべてのトークンが流通した場合の時価総額の予測を示します。
インフレ率：
新トークンの発行速度を反映し、希少性や長期的な価格変動に影響を与えます。
なぜこれらの指標がトレーダーにとって重要なのか？
高い 循環供給量 = 流動性の向上。
限られた 最大供給量 + 低い インフレ = 長期的な価格上昇の可能性を示唆します。
透明性の高い トークンの配布 = プロジェクトへの信頼向上と中央集権的なコントロールリスクの低減につながります。
高い FDV に対して現在の時価総額が低い = 過大評価の可能性を示すシグナルとなります。
PHX のトケノミクスを理解したところで、PHX トークンのライブ価格 も調べてみましょう！
