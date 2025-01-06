PHOENIX 価格(PHX)
PHOENIX（PHX）の本日のライブ価格は 0 USD で、現在の時価総額は $ 118.58K USD です。PHX から USD の価格はリアルタイムで更新されます。
主な PHOENIX 市場パフォーマンス：
- 24時間取引高は $ 0.00 USD
です- PHOENIX 1日内の価格変動率は 0.00%
です- 循環供給量は 340.61B USD です
MEXCで PHX から USD 価格へのリアルタイム更新を入手しましょう。変化の速い暗号資産市場でスマートな取引決定を行うために不可欠な、最新データと市場分析情報を入手しましょう。MEXCは、最も正確な PHX 価格情報を提供するプラットフォームです。
本日の PHOENIX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0.0 です。
過去30日間における PHOENIX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去60日間における PHOENIX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
過去90日間における PHOENIX から USD への価格変動率は $ 0 です。
|期間
|変動率 (USD)
|変動率 (%)
|今日
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30日
|$ 0
|--
|60日
|$ 0
|--
|90日
|$ 0
|--
PHOENIX の直近価格の分析をご覧ください：24h 最安値と最高値、ATH、日次変化：
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
市場統計を深く知る：時価総額、24時間取引高、供給量：
Phoenix is a hyper deflationary protocol built on top of Inferno and functions as a staking whale in three separate Titanx projects: Blaze, Flux, and Titanx. Rewards received are used to maintain the stakes and fuel the Phoenix buy&burn. This buy&burn will route through Inferno first before buying Phoenix off market. The Phoenix brought off market is split 50/50: half is burnt, and half is sent to an auction balance where 1% of the balance is auctioned off daily for Titanx. Titanx received is recycled back into Phoenix. The Staking Trinity Phoenix will have partial ownership in three staking protocols. The rewards received will be split between maintaining the stakes and fueling the Phoenix buy&burn / buy&bid. Titanx stake- 20% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will be max staked. Flux stake- 28% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix through the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Flux to be max staked. Blaze stake- 9% of all Titanx that enters Phoenix during the mint phase will first buy Inferno before buying Blaze to be max staked. For the first 110 days 100% of rewards received will be reinvested to grow the stake. Daily auctions Whenever the Phoenix buy smart contract is triggered by a user Titanx will buy Inferno before buying Phoenix. The Phoenix brought is split 50/50: 50% will be burnt. 50% will be sent to an auction balance. Starting after the mint phase perpetual auctions will commence with 1% of this balance being up for grabs in return for Titanx. The Titanx received will be recycled back into the Phoenix buy smart contract and will also be used to further support the three stakes.
